Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Paine Field to become research hub in search for more sustainable jet fuel

Mar 30, 2023, 8:28 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm
Paine Field airport...
(File photo from AP)
(File photo from AP)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

In Snohomish County, a plan has been unveiled to develop a new, more sustainable, and greener form of jet fuel at Paine Field Airport in partnership with Washington State University.

The project is working on creating the world’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) repository with the goal of reducing the carbon emissions produced by airline travel.

Snohomish County’s Paine Field master plan available for review

According to the Department of Energy, SAF is made from renewable biomass, and waste resources have the potential to deliver the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel but with a fraction of its carbon footprint.

“SAF is in critical demand around the world. This industry-led Center will accelerate aviation’s global fight against climate change and strengthen Washington’s reputation as a leader in aerospace innovation,” said Emily Wittman, President of the Aerospace Futures Alliance.

Paine Field was chosen as the location for the research and development of the SAF project due to its proximity to the production of medium- and long-haul aircraft at nearby Boeing facilities. The airport is also a “major hub of aviation and aerospace in the region,” with over 158,000 jobs in the area, generating $60 billion annually in the economy.

But with this growing industry based around airlines, aviation is estimated to have accounted for 5% of Snohomish County’s total communitywide greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, which represents a 23% increase from 2015 levels.

Washington State Senate Transportation Committee Chair Marko Liias worked to secure $6.5 million in start-up funding for the project from the state Legislature.

“Investment in this new Research and Development Center marks an exciting milestone for our region. We have been at the forefront of the aviation industry for decades, and this will now put us in a place to lead the world in shaping the future of clean aviation,” said Sen. Marko Liias. “This Center will play a vital role in reducing the environmental impact of air travel while also fostering innovation and economic growth right here in Snohomish County.”

The center will also be the only facility to collect, sample, and distribute sustainable fuels at a scale needed for large aircraft and widespread use.

The county and its partners plan to share their research with aviation centers worldwide.

Local News

Pittsburgh Police and paramedics respond to Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School for what turned...
Associated Press

Washington man charged in 20-plus ‘swatting’ calls around US

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities on Thursday said they arrested a Washington state man who made more than 20 “swatting” calls around the country and in Canada, prompting real emergency responses to his fake reports of bombs, shootings or other threats. Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, of Bremerton, used voice-over-internet technology to conceal his identity as […]
12 hours ago
capital gains tax budgets...
L.B. Gilbert

McKenna: ‘Courts are not supposed to be policymaking’ in capital gains tax

"Voters of the state have voted no less than 10 times against a progressive income tax, we ought to respect the voter's wishes."
12 hours ago
1929 hudson super six...
Frank Sumrall

Rare vintage car worth $90,000 stolen in Gig Harbor

A rare 1929 Hudson Super Six was stolen in Gig Harbor as state-wide car thefts continue to escalate across the region.
12 hours ago
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
L.B. Gilbert

Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man was recently released from prison.
12 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Beloved orca could return to Seattle after performing for 50 years

Tokitae was only a few years old when she was captured in the Puget Sound more than 50 years ago when she was shipped to Miami.
12 hours ago
Ship Canal Bridge encampment...
L.B. Gilbert

Ship Canal Bridge encampment clean-up continues despite setbacks

Fencing put up around the encampment has apparently been ripped open on the west side of the Ship Canal Bridge encampment.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Paine Field to become research hub in search for more sustainable jet fuel