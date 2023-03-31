Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

WSP prepares for any Trump-related unrest at WA State Capitol

Mar 31, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm
capitol campus...
WSP providing security presence in Olympia (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is beefing up security at the State Capitol in Olympia in case of any possible violence when former President Donald Trump is arraigned in New York on Tuesday.

So far, the WSP does not expect a copycat of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol Campus.

However, the agency, which provides law enforcement and security for the campus, is preparing for the worst.

Seattle mayor approves $970M levy to fund affordable housing projects

“We’re going to be extra vigilant — more so than we always are,” said WSP Communications Director Chris Loftis. “We always have a safety and security presence here on the capitol campus.”

The WSP, the FBI, and numerous local agencies are watching social media and other websites closely to see if groups that have caused trouble in the past are planning any demonstrations.

“We monitor internet chatter and announcements of meetings and people who have declared they’re going to come and demonstrate and protest and that sort of thing,” Loftis said. “We do that all the time.”

So far, there are no indications of any bad behavior to come.

“At this point, there’s nothing on the threat board — no one asking for permitting to do a large-scale demonstration, there’s no one announcing on their web pages or chat boards or anything of that nature that they’re going to come in numbers and do any harm,” Loftis said.

Still, troopers will be ready.

After the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s Capitol, the WSP heightened its security at our state’s counterpart.

“We have more staff on site than we had then, we have more resources,” Loftis said. “There are more camera resources, there are more vehicular resources. We have people on foot patrol, we always have people on bicycle patrol, we have people in their vehicles patrolling.”

Just because you may not be able to spot the extra security, that does not mean that it is not there. The idea is for security to not be immediately obvious to the untrained eye.

“For every resource that you see, as far as security and safety resources, you can be assured that there’s likely a resource that you don’t see,” Loftis said.

One of the challenges of Olympia’s Capitol Campus is that it is the largest in the country, due to its lakes and trails. While this nature provides beauty, the many trees and bushes also can provide cover to bad actors.

“We’re always ready. We have to be, that’s part of the job,” Loftis said. “At this point, we don’t have anything that is telling us to be at a specific place at a specific time with a specific group of folks, but we’ll be ready.”

More from Nicole Jennings: City of Kirkland hopeful hotel purchase will fill homeless shelter gaps

While harming people or property, making threats, and disrupting the peace will not be permitted, Loftis encourages people to come exercise their Constitutional rights and make their opinions on the Trump indictment known in a non-violent way.

“Everybody is welcome to come and say their piece. You’re welcome to come and be as passionate about your point of view as you wish to be,” he said. “But you are not welcome to come and harm other people, you are not welcome to come and harm property, you are not welcome to come and interfere with the processes of government.”

Local News

kidnapping...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Manufactured roadblocks lead to attempted kidnapping in Pierce County

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years of age. He is approximately 5-foot-7.
19 hours ago
human trafficking...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Vashon Island man arrested on ten federal charges related to human trafficking

According to the media release, Ruiz-Hernandez used force, threats of force, and physical violence to force an adult to work for him.
19 hours ago
the last of us...
Frank Sumrall

‘The Last of Us’ Season 2, set in Seattle, to be filmed in BC

The series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on the first day it was released — the second-biggest for HBO since 2010.
19 hours ago
road closures...
Nate Connors

Weekend Traffic: Daffodil Parade, Monster Jam to cause slowdowns

Drivers will have to navigate a number of road closures along the many parade routes for the Daffodil Festival for most of Saturday.
19 hours ago
staffing housing...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle mayor approves $970M levy to fund affordable housing projects

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a housing levy plan that would increase affordable housing options to address the homelessness crisis.
19 hours ago
tokitae...
Heather Bosch

Lummi Tribe: Tokitae’s return home is ‘righting a wrong’

The Miami Seaquarium, the nonprofit "Friends of Toki," and philanthropist Jim Irsay all signed off to return Tokitae to the Salish Sea.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
WSP prepares for any Trump-related unrest at WA State Capitol