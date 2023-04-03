Thurston County Sheriff airlifted to Harborview after car accident

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Sunday after a car accident while on patrol, according to AM 770 KTTH’s Jason Rantz.

Sanders was reportedly on a rare daytime patrol shift where he made at least one arrest for theft and felony impersonation (unrelated to the accident). The two-vehicle collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Lake Rd SE and 153rd Ave SE in Yelm.

Sheriff Sanders was driving his department vehicle when a Ford Ranger with a trailer attached to it pulled in front of him, according to a press release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old suspect from Yelm allegedly showed signs of impairment, according to police. Sources told Rantz they suspect drug impairment.

I'm told by a source that the accident stemmed from a motorist who was DUI. Sounds like the Sheriff called it himself, citing a car that pulled right in front of him. When law enforcement arrived, they said he was unconscious but clearly breathing. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 3, 2023

The hospital confirmed Sunday evening that Sanders is in satisfactory condition.

Sanders, 29, was elected as the youngest Thurston County Sheriff in history this January.

Harborview spox with good news: "[Sanders] will not be in ICU now and is satisfactory." This came after the assessment. Will update when I learn more. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 3, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

