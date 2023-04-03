Sun, snow marks early spring weather across Pacific Northwest

Spring in the Puget Sound region has always been a mixed bag: rain, snow, hail, and maybe some sun.

This week is a good example of that. A little bit of everything. The good news is it sounds like we may have a nice Easter coming Sunday.

Yes it may be April, but spring snow is still a thing!❄️ Doesn’t appear to be sticking thanks to the temperature, but the roadways may be a bit slick in spots out there. This is along SR 18 near #MapleValley. Give yourself plenty of space ahead and adjust speed for conditions! pic.twitter.com/I0TyqaFHuW — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 3, 2023

“The weather this week will extend the already cool last couple of months,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “February and March were about 3 degrees cooler than average at Sea-Tac Airport. Surprisingly, rainfall so far this year is over 5 inches below average as well.”

Lower pressure aloft will maintain an unstable air mass for more scattered showers and the possibility of additional thunderstorms and hail, tapering off Monday night and Tuesday.

Ted said Wednesday looks to be a dry day, but high and low temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below average for early April.

“Another Pacific weather system will arrive Thursday for more rain followed by cool showers on Friday,” Ted said.

“The weekend holds promise for a return of warmer sunshine as higher pressure aloft builds onshore. The Easter egg hunts should be dry with high temperatures on Sunday climbing back into the 60s.”

Recent snows in the mountains have pushed the snowpack close to average, with most areas on either side of 100%. The mountain snowpack usually peaks around April 1.

The National Weather Service in Seattle also predicts we will have an up-and-down week.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Wednesday: A 20% chance of rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Thursday: Rain. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Easter Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Scattered showers with some snow also mixing down for areas above 500 feet this morning. Snow levels will rise back above 1500 feet later into the afternoon. While shower coverage will be less today, cannot rule out some small hail once again.#WAwx pic.twitter.com/req6kHPqxf — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 3, 2023

KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard reports Monday will produce mainly pockets of rain with possible wet snow mixed in. We are currently experiencing a cool upper-level trough. We should see showers this afternoon with isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the 40s-50s.

Increasing rain is pushing in from Shoreline to Seattle Monday. The instability is not as bad as it has been. Expect some sun tomorrow with rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner and KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard contributed to this story.