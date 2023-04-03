Tacoma cannabis dispensary robbed after vehicle crashes into front door

Tacoma police are investigating a cannabis shop robbery after two Kias were seen outside a dispensary, one of which rammed the front door open.

According to Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the business’ alarm was triggered at 5:14 a.m. when one of the cars crashed into the front doors.

Multiple suspects went into the establishment during the robbery.

The Kia Soul that crashed into the business was located shortly after at E 55th and E N Street with the ignition running, the suspects had already left.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tacoma man pleads guilty in three felony cases

A Tacoma man has pleaded guilty in three unrelated felony cases in Pierce County Superior Court.

The crimes concern a shooting death at a motel, a drive-by shooting, and a drug case.

According to the Tacoma News-Tribune, 36-year-old Joshue Tamblin pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Joshua Moore-Hughes. The incident happened inside a room at a South Hosmer Street motel.

Tamblin pleaded guilty to shooting at two men at a South End residence after a man asked him to move his truck from the property.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at a house in South Tacoma in 2020.

Tamblin was ordered to spend 16 years in prison.

Tamblin has 22 prior convictions in Washington from 2005 to 2017, according to court records, including 12 felony convictions in Pierce County and 10 misdemeanor convictions.

Jury finds man guilty of murdering Everett officer Dan Rocha

Woman struck by vehicle in Belltown

Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly drove a vehicle into a woman in Belltown Saturday morning.

Police arrived shortly before 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of 2nd Avenue and found a 38-year-old female unresponsive in the middle of the roadway. She was treated and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The current condition of the woman has not been released and the investigation is continuing.

Stolen vehicles attempt to ram police cars

In two separate incidents, Friday night and Saturday morning, Seattle Police officers located and attempted to stop a stolen vehicle. In both incidents, authorities said the driver intentionally rammed a police vehicle and fled the scene. No officers were injured.

The first incident occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. Friday night in the Queen Anne neighborhood. Officers located a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Elliot Avenue West. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect reversed into the police vehicle and pushed it into the roadway. The patrol vehicle was occupied, but the officer was not injured.

The second incident began at 9:18 a.m. Saturday when police located a different stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Rainer Avenue South. As officers approached, the vehicle fled.

About a half hour later, officers located the same vehicle in an alleyway in the 1900 block of South Hanford Street. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly rammed the front of a police vehicle and again fled the scene. A police officer inside the vehicle was uninjured, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Seattle Police are continuing to look for the suspects and the vehicles.

Man arrested after trying to break into Queen Anne homes

A man is in custody after attempting to enter several occupied homes in a Queen Anne neighborhood Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., a homeowner called 911 after a man tried to enter their garage in the 2100 block of 5th Avenue North, then watched as he attempted to get into a neighbor’s garage.

The suspect was later spotted on Denny Way. He reportedly refused commands from police and ran but was arrested.

The 28-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail on charges of attempted burglary and residential burglary.