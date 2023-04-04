Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Apr 4, 2023, 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:22 am
whale...
(Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)
(Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington.

The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island in Pierce County over the weekend.

Dem senators from 4 states ask NOAA to address whale deaths

According to the Washington Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, the whale matched the description of one reported multiple times over the last few weeks, swimming and appearing sickly throughout the Puget Sound waters.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the number of gray whales found on beaches and along shorelines from Alaska to Mexico has been growing over the past four years.

It’s become so concerning that NOAA Scientists have declared an “Unusual Mortality Event” (UME), which is described as a significant “die-off” of any marine mammal population.

NOAA statistics show since 2019, 307 gray whale carcasses have been found along the West Coast. That includes four whales found since January 1, 2023.

Necropsy examinations of some of the whales indicate many have been emaciated, but it’s too soon to say what has led to the condition.

NOAA has assembled an independent team of scientists to review the samples and data to see if there are any connections between the UME and any shifts in the ecosystem. After that, they will decide what must be researched next.

Some Senators are now calling on NOAA to address this UME urging “transparency and timeliness” in determining what is causing the unusual deaths. In their letter to an NOAA administrator, the Senators, including New Jersey Sens. Robert Menendez and Cory Booker; Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, and Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse ask for NOAA to detail how it plans to address and prevent whale deaths and whether specific actions by Congress or the administration might help.

If you find a stranded or floating whale, you can contact the U.S. Coast Guard or the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-866-767-6114

Officials say it is best if you do not approach or touch any injured or dead marine mammals.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Frustrations mount after Burien homeless camp relocates a block away from first location

Frustrations are mounting after some people who were living at a homeless encampment that had just been cleared outside Burien’s City Hall and Library
9 hours ago
cadf...
Frank Sumrall

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

The lawsuit claims OFM failed to provide public records in connection with the governor’s “secret negotiations" with public sector employee unions.
9 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Community outraged over murder of Central District activist

A community is outraged after a young activist was killed and his 9-year-old nephew injured in an apparent act of road rage on Seattle’s Capitol Hill.
9 hours ago
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022. The cost o...
Associated Press

US rent growth easing, but remains a burden for many tenants

The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans.
9 hours ago
FILE - Karen McRea feeds frozen fish to Keiko, star of the movie "Free Willy," in his pen off the c...
Associated Press

Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca?

SEATTLE (AP) — An ambitious plan announced last week to return Lolita, a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. But it also called to mind the […]
1 day ago
shooting...
Kate Stone

Suspect in fatal Capitol Hill shooting misses first court appearance

According to court documents, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the car three times, striking Lewis and the child.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead