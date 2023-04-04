Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

State secures large supply of abortion drug ahead of possible ban

Apr 4, 2023, 12:54 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm
abortion drug...
Person reviews information regarding Mifepristone. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington state has purchased a three-year supply of a popular abortion drug before it could be banned, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday.

Inslee ordered the Corrections Department to order 30,000 doses of mifepristone through its pharmacy license ahead of an expected ruling by a Texas judge to outlaw the drug.

“This Texas lawsuit is a clear and present danger to patients and providers all across the country. Washington will not sit by idly and risk the devastating consequences of inaction,” Inslee said. “We are not afraid to take action to protect our rights. Washington is a pro-choice state, and no Texas judge will order us otherwise.”

The governor has joined State Attorney General Bob Ferguson in suing the Food and Drug Administration over new restrictions on the drug.

WA attorney general joins others in Google lawsuit

Mifepristone has been used as an abortion drug for more than 20 years.

The Food and Drug Administration outlines Mifepristone as a drug that blocks a hormone called progesterone that is needed for a pregnancy to continue. Mifepristone, when used together with another medicine called misoprostol, is used to end a pregnancy through ten weeks gestation (70 days or less since the first day of the last menstrual period.)

The FDA first approved Mifepristone, and its brand name Mifeprex, in 2000 and later approved a generic version of Mifeprex, Mifepristone Tablets, 200 mg, in 2019.

Nearly 60% of the 800 abortions performed in the state annually are by medications.

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

Legislation in the state government would allow the Corrections Department to distribute the drug.

The government made the purchase, which Inslee said arrived March 31, in anticipation of the Texas ruling that is expected to reverse FDA approval of the drug. That would mean healthcare organizations would no longer be able to approve the drug.

Because the drug was ordered ahead of the ruling, it would be able to be distributed until the supply runs out.

 

Local News

Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather in front of assembled media and onlookers outsid...
Associated Press

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges
13 hours ago
airport...
Frank Sumrall

Commission preparing for state-wide fallout if new airport location isn’t found soon

CACC, the organization searching for a location for a new airport, said they have not found a site without problems so far.
13 hours ago
burns...
Sam Campbell

State starts planned burns of 2,100 acres to minimize forest fire damage

State workers are getting ready to set fire to more than 2,100 acres in Central and Eastern Washington as part of the state’s effort to mitigate wildfires.
13 hours ago
unrest...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington State Patrol monitors for unrest ahead of Trump surrender

WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio everything right now is "calm" as they continue to monitor intel.
13 hours ago
jayapal corporate...
L.B. Gilbert

Jayapal introduces constitutional amendment to curtail corporate power

Jayapal has introduced a Constitutional amendment that would reverse the "Citizens United" decision and ends unlimited corporate donations to politicians.
13 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Frustrations mount after Burien homeless camp relocates a block away from first location

Frustrations are mounting after some people who were living at a homeless encampment that had just been cleared outside Burien’s City Hall and Library
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
State secures large supply of abortion drug ahead of possible ban