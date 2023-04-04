Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake

Apr 4, 2023, 3:11 PM
green lake...
Seattle Police investigate an assault in Wallingford near Green Lake. (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three individuals — one man and two women all in their late teens/early 20s — were arrested for a robbery near Green Lake Monday afternoon by Seattle police.

Officers arrived around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North Allen Place after getting reports of an assault.

Police reported the victim of the robbery, a 33-year-old woman, had a verbal altercation with the group of suspects on a bus. The group followed her and continued to harass her until she boarded another bus.

She told police when she left the second bus, the group followed her once again. This time, they began assaulting her and reportedly stole her cell phone, shoes, identification cards, gift cards, cash, and other personal effects before fleeing east across Aurora Avenue North. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police located and arrested the suspects in the 4400 block of Green Lake Way North. Officers recovered the victim’s shoes, cell phone, mail, and coin purse.

The suspects were booked into the King County jail.

Suspect in fatal Capitol Hill shooting misses first court appearance

Capitol Hill robbery leads to arrest

Seattle Police officers arrested a man last Saturday afternoon after responding to a call reporting a 24-year-old victim was robbed at knifepoint in the 500 block of Broadway East.

An officer arrived in the area and was flagged down by a witness who pointed out the 50-year-old male suspect. After an attempt to flee, the suspect was arrested. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Officers interviewed the victim of the initial robbery and learned the victim was outside a coffee shop when the suspect approached. The victim stated the suspect pointed a knife at her and demanded her purse. The victim tried to prevent the theft, but the suspect stole the purse and ran away.

Police learned the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant for theft.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for robbery and the warrant.

16-year-old dies in Tacoma

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in Tacoma after reports of multiple shots fired.

The incident happened late at night in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street. Details are few, but this is being investigated as a homicide.

Tacoma cannabis dispensary robbed after vehicle crashes into front door

Homicide investigations follows death of 58-year-old

A 58-year-old man was found dead by Tacoma Police on Saturday, March 25.

Authorities reported the man was found with signs of head trauma in the 400 block of South Tacoma Way.

This is being investigated as a homicide.

robbed...
Tacoma cannabis dispensary robbed after vehicle crashes into front door

The business' alarm was triggered at 5:14 a.m. when one of the cars crashed into the front doors.
2 days ago
Intercity Transit bus in Olympia (Photo from Flickr @Intercity Transit Advantage)...
Man chokes teenage girl, tries to kiss her at Lacey bus stop

A teenage girl reported to Lacey police that while she was waiting for a bus, a man assaulted her. The man was recently released from prison.
6 days ago
Fremont cannabis...
Thieves drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop

Seattle Police Department officers responded to a call that three men had broken into a cannabis dispensary in Fremont.
7 days ago
retail theft...
Retail theft sting operation leads to 23 arrests in Gig Harbor

A two-day retail theft sting operation in Gig Harbor ended with 23 people in handcuffs last week after an emphasis patrol.
8 days ago
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade

A man holding a grenade was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff's deputies Friday afternoon in Midland.
12 days ago
shot in head...
Woman shot in head on First Hill, suspect arrested

A Seattle woman was shot in the head by another woman on Wednesday evening after an incident on First Hill.
13 days ago

Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake