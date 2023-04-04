Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake

Three individuals — one man and two women all in their late teens/early 20s — were arrested for a robbery near Green Lake Monday afternoon by Seattle police.

Officers arrived around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North Allen Place after getting reports of an assault.

Police reported the victim of the robbery, a 33-year-old woman, had a verbal altercation with the group of suspects on a bus. The group followed her and continued to harass her until she boarded another bus.

She told police when she left the second bus, the group followed her once again. This time, they began assaulting her and reportedly stole her cell phone, shoes, identification cards, gift cards, cash, and other personal effects before fleeing east across Aurora Avenue North. The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police located and arrested the suspects in the 4400 block of Green Lake Way North. Officers recovered the victim’s shoes, cell phone, mail, and coin purse.

The suspects were booked into the King County jail.

Suspect in fatal Capitol Hill shooting misses first court appearance

Capitol Hill robbery leads to arrest

Seattle Police officers arrested a man last Saturday afternoon after responding to a call reporting a 24-year-old victim was robbed at knifepoint in the 500 block of Broadway East.

An officer arrived in the area and was flagged down by a witness who pointed out the 50-year-old male suspect. After an attempt to flee, the suspect was arrested. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Officers interviewed the victim of the initial robbery and learned the victim was outside a coffee shop when the suspect approached. The victim stated the suspect pointed a knife at her and demanded her purse. The victim tried to prevent the theft, but the suspect stole the purse and ran away.

Police learned the suspect had an outstanding felony warrant for theft.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for robbery and the warrant.

16-year-old dies in Tacoma

A 16-year-old boy was found dead in Tacoma after reports of multiple shots fired.

The incident happened late at night in the 1400 block of South Mildred Street. Details are few, but this is being investigated as a homicide.

Tacoma cannabis dispensary robbed after vehicle crashes into front door

Homicide investigations follows death of 58-year-old

A 58-year-old man was found dead by Tacoma Police on Saturday, March 25.

Authorities reported the man was found with signs of head trauma in the 400 block of South Tacoma Way.

This is being investigated as a homicide.