1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash into Auburn home

One person is dead, and three others are critically injured, from a car accident that crashed into a home Wednesday morning in Auburn.

The crash happened into a home at the 4000 block of Auburn Way S, near the Wildwood Mobile Estates, at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Auburn Police said the car, a 2002 GMC Denali, was heading east on Auburn Way S when the driver lost control and crashed into the home.

Kolby Crossley with Auburn Police said at least four people were inside the car when it veered off Auburn Way South, rolled multiple times, and crashed into a mobile home. Multiple people who were in the Denali were ejected from the vehicle.

Three people were critically injured, and one person was killed. Though the house was severely damaged, no one inside the home was hurt.

Police don’t yet know if the driver was impaired, but they said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled over several times and crashed into the house.

Auburn Way S was closed between Academy Drive SE and just west of Noble Court SE for several hours. The City of Auburn said both directions of the roadway reopened around 7:20 a.m.

Man, two women arrested for assault near Green Lake

Woman assaulted, held hostage in apartment in Chinatown-International District

Earlier Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m., Seattle police officers were flagged down by a woman bleeding from a wound on her head in the Chinatown-International District.

The woman said she had been assaulted and held at knifepoint inside her apartment until she was able to escape.

The 57-year-old female victim reported she met a man who invited her to come over to an apartment near the 1000 block of S Jackson Street. When the suspect found out the victim lived in the same building, he held a knife to the victim’s throat to gain entry into her apartment.

While inside, the man assaulted the woman. She attempted to escape, but the suspect forced her back into the apartment. He then threatened to kill her and her son if she reported the assault.

When the suspect fell asleep, the victim escaped and contacted the police. Seattle Fire Department responded and provided aid at the scene for her non-life-threatening injuries.

The 57-year-old male suspect barricaded himself in the victim’s apartment. Police obtained a search warrant to take him into custody.

SWAT arrested the man for unlawful imprisonment, assault, harassment, and other crimes. He was later booked into King County Jail.

Machete attack near UW ends in arrest, 1 injured

Seattle Police said one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center after they were reportedly stabbed with a machete Tuesday night.

According to a UW advisory, the attack happened shortly after 9 p.m. near 19th Avenue NE, just north of NE 45th Street. There may have been an argument leading up to the stabbing.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Police quickly found the machete in a nearby yard, so they did not believe there was a threat to the community while they searched for the suspect.

Seattle Police found the suspect and took him into custody, the advisory said.

Police standoff with burglar in Mercer Island home

A man was arrested Tuesday night after he broke into a Mercer Island home.

At about 10:30 p.m., a resident called 911 after they viewed their home security footage and saw a man had broken into their home. The resident was not home at the time of the burglary, according to the Mercer Island Police Department.

Mercer Island police responded to the home, later requesting the assistance of a Bellevue police K-9 unit and additional officers, who surrounded the property. The Kirkland Police Department also provided assistance.

Police said they could see the suspect inside the house as they commanded him to exit the building. Following an hour of negotiations, where police utilized their de-escalation training, the suspect surrendered.

He was arrested and transported to the King County Jail, where he is being held on charges of felony residential burglary and threats to kill.