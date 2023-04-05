Close
LOCAL NEWS

Hiker found dead near top of trailhead on Mount Si

Apr 5, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 11:39 am
mount si...
Photo of Mount Si (Photo from Flickr @SharonBorwnlow)
(Photo from Flickr @SharonBorwnlow)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The King County Sheriff’s Office said a hiker was found dead Tuesday evening at the trailhead of Mount Si, near North Bend.

Deputies received a 911 call from other hikers around 5 p.m. which reported there was an unconscious male hiker near the top of the trailhead.

Report tells story of ‘traumatic fall’ after fatal Colchuck avalanche

The callers told deputies they had seen the man a short time earlier — and when they returned, he was on the ground and unconscious.

The hikers said they performed CPR on the man and called 911. At around 6 p.m., the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was believed to be in his 50s, but not much else is known about him and any medical issues that could have caused his death. The medical examiner will determine how the man died.

Search and rescue crews brought the body down the mountain.

Hiker found dead near top of trailhead on Mount Si