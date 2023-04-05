Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Community college enrollment has plunged since 2010 despite affordability

Apr 5, 2023, 12:21 PM | Updated: 12:49 pm
community...
The number of students at community colleges has fallen 37% since 2010, approximately a drop of 2.6 million in enrollment, according to The Seattle Times. (Photo courtesy of North Seattle Community College)
(Photo courtesy of North Seattle Community College)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The number of students at community colleges has fallen 37% since 2010, approximately a drop of 2.6 million in enrollment, according to The Seattle Times, even though community colleges are a far cheaper option than four-year schools.

Published tuition and fees last year averaged $3,860 compared to the $39,400 average at private institutions or the $10,940 average at public four-year universities.

Most college kids say they ‘were not prepared to clean’ their dorm or apartment

“Life gets in the way,” said Gee Scott, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show. “I think that today, it is harder than it was 20, 30 years ago. And the reason why that is, is because of all of the topics we talk about on a daily basis, which is housing affordability, wages, etc. So you can say, ‘I’m going to go ahead and go to community college by day and then get that part-time job at night.’ Well, we all know that a part-time job is not enough for you to be able to pay for a place by yourself, so you’re going to have to depend either on living with your parents or living with roommates.”

The younger the student, the less severe the drop in enrollment is at the community college level, according to National Student Clearinghouse (NSC) data. Students 17 years old or younger had an increase of more than 10% as dual enrollment (high school and community college classes) continues to develop as a more feasible option.

Students over the age of 25 faced double-digit percentage drops in four-year colleges and a 17.2% drop in community colleges over the last two years.

“It is easier to stay connected with school, in my opinion, when you are away [from home],” Gee continued.

The decline in enrollment occurred exponentially during the pandemic, with community colleges witnessing a 10% drop in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to the NSC report. The same can not be said for four-year colleges, which only saw a 1% drop overall during that same period.

According to the same data models, Black, Hispanic, and Native American first-year students showed even steeper drops, between 28 and 29%.

“Two-year community colleges have the worst completion rates of any kind of universities and colleges, only slightly more than 40% finish within six years, and nearly half of the students drop out within a year,” said Ursula Reutin, co-host of The Gee and Ursula Show, in response to the report. “This idea that community college is supposed to help make that transition to a four-year college easier, but in many cases, students say they aren’t meeting up with an advisor. I think it’s just too hard in many cases to get a hold of an advisor. Advisors today, whether it’s in high school or college, are taking care of too many students.”

But community colleges are attempting to bounce back post-pandemic, as the same report acknowledged an approximate 6% jump in new first-year students enrolling at community colleges nationwide, the first time enrollment has increased in nearly a decade despite the numbers still being well below pre-pandemic enrollment rates.

Part of the slight enrollment increase is the consistent growth in high school students enrolling in community college courses.

More from Gee and Ursula: Real estate excise tax could become highest in nation with new bill

“I have been to community college three times. And to be clear, community college got me here to where I am in this job because I got an internship through being in community college. It wouldn’t have been possible without that,” said Andrew “Chef” Lanier, the show’s producer. “However, how many adults can afford to take a two-year pause on their life and the financial hit in order to earn an accreditation that they should be able to transfer into directly?”

One section of post-high school education that has steadily risen is career training degrees and certification, as both undergraduate and graduate students saw a 5.5% and 4.6% increase in certificates, respectively.

 

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

felonies...
Dave Ross

Ross: My best attempt to explain why Trump now faces 34 felonies

And this is the genius of Donald Trump. It was much easier to understand his response than the 34 felonies that prompted it.
16 hours ago
trump...
Dave Ross

Ross: Trump wants Biblical levels of fame with indictment surrender

This day will be known as Good Tuesday. I’m a little surprised Trump didn’t hold out for Friday – but then again, he hates to share the spotlight
2 days ago
indictment...
Dave Ross

Ross: The real reason why Donald Trump is fighting indictment

I have a theory. I think the reason that he has a problem with this indictment is that it’s not big enough. It's old news.
3 days ago
trump...
Dave Ross

Ross: Trump’s post-indictment popularity shows character no longer counts

It finally happened – not only was Donald Trump indicted, he was very indicted, in hindsight, none of it was necessary.
6 days ago
pro-life...
Dave Ross

Ross: Where are all the pro-life activists trying to stop school shootings?

There is one group that has been silent in all this, the pro-life activists who pushed to overturn Roe v Wade.
7 days ago
Nashville shooting...
Dave Ross

Ross: After the Nashville shooting, is this finally enough?

This is another case where all the guns were legally purchased. Yet gun sellers can legally refuse to sell. So where’s the no-buy list?
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Community college enrollment has plunged since 2010 despite affordability