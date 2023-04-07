Proposed assault weapons ban a point of tension for Lynnwood City Council

As the impact of Nashville’s school shooting continues to be felt across the country, a Lynnwood city councilmember is throwing his support behind a proposed state ban on assault weapons.

“You lose track of all these mass shootings. But after Nashville I had to do something. I had to do something personally,” says Councilmember George Hurst.

House Bill 1240, if passed, would prohibit the manufacture, import, distribution, sale, and attempted sale of assault weapons statewide.

“It’s time. We need to make a statement,” says Hurst.

His proposed resolution is just that — a statement — as it doesn’t carry any legal standing.

But he calls it a necessary show of support.

Constituent, Robin, agrees. “Do it! Don’t wait! You should’ve done it yesterday, last week, last year. There’s no need for them.”

Hurst’s proposal is already drawing candid criticism from one fellow council member. At a council work session, Councilmember Patrick Decker deemed the gesture unconstitutional.

“It’s an urban centric law that fails to contemplate the different needs of Washington state residents,” says Decker. “And is another example of the woke extreme leftist agenda from Olympia.”

HB 1240 has passed the House, but still needs to be voted on by the state Senate.

As for the resolution, Hurst plans to bring it forward at Monday’s city council meeting.