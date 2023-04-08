Watch: Jason Rantz gets haircut from Bob the Barber on FOX News

Snohomish’s “rogue barber” Bob Martin, 82, famous for defying Washington state COVID protocols amid the pandemic, joined Tucker Carlson Tonight Friday to cut KTTH host Jason Rantz’s hair.

Martin, who originally closed his shop in March 2020 once Gov. Jay Inslee announced an emergency order to shutter all nonessential businesses, could only enjoy a few weeks of his mandated sabbatical before feeling the itch to get back to work again.

His shop, Stag Barber and Styling, reopened in the Snohomish Plaza along Avenue D to accept a slew of clients eagerly awaiting his $20 haircuts. His actions collected $90,000 in fines from the Washington State Department of Licensing.

“Giving the benefit of the doubt, you don’t know how much truth is involved,” Martin told Dori Monson in a 2020 interview. “As time went on, it was evident there was no truth to what they were trying to cram down our throat. I was at the point where I couldn’t swallow anymore.”

Martin has been a barber since 1960 after it became an assignment for him from the Marines. Working alongside him in the shop are two disabled military veterans. The barbershop, alongside family photos and mounted animals, is decorated with anti-Inslee slogans and artwork. He called Jay Inslee “a dimwit for a governor” when interviewed by Dori.

Three years after his initial stance to defy Inslee, Martin joined FOX News’ Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly criticized Inslee’s tenure as Washington state’s governor, particularly over his COVID mandates.

“If elected legislatures were allowed to vote on COVID restrictions, we’d have far fewer COVID restrictions,” Carlson said in a 2022 segment of his show. “In this case, governors and health authorities got emergency powers at the beginning of the pandemic. Do you remember? With those powers. they played God for two full years. In case you’ve forgotten what that was like, here it is.”

“Religious services will be limited to 25% of indoor capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. Inquires, bands, or ensembles are prohibited from performing,” Inslee said in 2020, a clip captured by Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Inslee previously called for Tucker Carlson to take a permanent vacation.

Tucker Carlson should take a permanent vacation. He’s lying to the American people, just like Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fjuDIzNBGP — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 12, 2019

