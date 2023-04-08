Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Homebuyers struggle to find the right deal even as prices continue to drop

Apr 8, 2023, 8:57 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A new housing report by the Northwest Multiple Listing Services shows the prices of homes in several Washington counties had been on a downward trend this year. That includes homes in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties; but those on the hunt for a home said they’ve struggled to find the right deal.

The report showed the 2023 median cost of a home in King County dropped by 9.39% from March of 2022. Snohomish saw a 10.37% decrease and average prices for Pierce county homes dropped by 6.18%. Matthew Gardner, Windermere Real Estate’s chief economist, said the overall drop is because mortgage rates have increased.

“Back in March of this year the median sale price was $760,000 here in King County. That’s down from $838,753 in March of 2022,” Gardner explained.

But the month-to-month cost of a house has increased.

“Month over month home prices here in King County are up about 4.6%, they’re up about 2.3% in Snohomish County, down about 0.8% in Pierce County,” said Gardner. He added, “No one wants to sell their home and, as I said earlier, lose that never seen before, likely never seen again mortgage rate. So the market is going to be tight.”

Mark and Terry Porter have been in the market for a new home for the last six months and said they’ve struggled to find a deal.

“[There’s] kind of the limited number of homes on the market right now but a lot of them are also sitting for 35-40 days, and you finally see them lower the prices a little bit,” they said. “We’re looking at about one a week.” The Porters added, “People are still bidding on houses so if you got a high price and they bid them up maybe 10% or 20%.”

Gardner said while over the last year the average price of a home has dropped in some counties, he expects that to taper off as mortgage rates slowly come down as well.

“So the bottom line here is I don’t expect to see a situation that we’ll continue to see prices dropping,” Gardner explained.

Gardner also said people who bought their homes while mortgage rates were at an extreme are reluctant to sell their homes as well.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Washington State House passes bill to end 40-year exclusive real estate listing contracts

Washington is now a step closer to ending 40-year exclusive real estate listing contracts forever.

12 hours ago

weekend traffic...

Micki Gamez

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

The KIRO Newsradio Traffic department put together a quick 10-question driving test to see how well your skills are when it comes to traffic safety.

1 day ago

Mifepristone...

Lisa Brooks

Mifepristone protected in Washington despite Texas judge ruling

A Texas Federal Judge ruling to block access to the abortion-inducing drug Mifepristone won't impact Washington and 17 other states.

1 day ago

Feet...

Micki Gamez

6th graders selling feet pictures online to strangers, parents unaware

According to Detective James, the pictures of feet are often used for the sexual gratification of the buyers.

1 day ago

pot businesses...

Associated Press

Washington shutters pot businesses due to old pesticide

Cannabis regulators have halted operations at several outdoor pot farms and processing facilities in Washington state.

1 day ago

landlord...

L.B. Gilbert

Burien landlord who stuffed bodies into suitcases sentenced for murder

A landlord accused of killing his two tenants and dumping their bodies in suitcases on Alki Beach was sentenced to 46 years in prison.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Homebuyers struggle to find the right deal even as prices continue to drop