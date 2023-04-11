Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Missing plane found near Queets, pilot believed dead on impact

Apr 11, 2023, 7:41 AM | Updated: 9:29 am

missing plane...

The missing Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane piloted by Rod Collen was found Monday, April 10, 36 days after his disappearance. (Photo from WSDOT)

(Photo from WSDOT)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A missing plane crashed March 6 after falling off of the radar 45 minutes outside Tacoma Narrows Airport. Now, a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Air Search and Rescue crew has found the aircraft in a wooded forest near Queets.

The missing Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane piloted by Rod Collen was found Monday, April 10, 36 days after his disappearance.

Officials suspend seach for missing plane crashed near Queets

Collen left the Tacoma Narrows Airport at 5:35 p.m. March 6, and a few minutes into the flight, the plane’s Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system was either turned off or malfunctioned, and the plane was no longer visible on normal tracking systems the air traffic controllers use.

After searching the 36-square mile section of forest for two weeks, WSDOT originally suspended the search for the pilot March 20, but on Friday, April 7, crews returned to the area using a new hypothesis.

The warming weather and melting snow allowed the crew to see some debris from the crash, giving them a location to hike out to, where they found the wreckage in “densely wooded terrain, difficult to spot and not easily accessible.”

Collen was found inside the plane, likely having died on impact in the crash.

The case has been turned over to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is also being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board, which will have its findings on the cause of the crash in 12-18 months.

“This is not the outcome searchers and the many partners had hoped for, and our thoughts are with both the family and everyone who worked to try and locate the aircraft. We know this is a tragic outcome for the family and community, and our thoughts are with them during this time,” WSDOT said in their final update on the search. “WSDOT would like to thank everyone who has supported the family throughout this search.”

Local News

puppyland...

L.B. Gilbert

State sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

A puppy store is facing a lawsuit from the Attorney General for misleading customers about the health of the dogs and engaging in a predatory loan practice.

12 hours ago

Brett Gitchel...

Frank Sumrall

Man charged with first-degree attempted murder of missing woman’s son

The King County Superior Court has charged Brett Gitchel, a 46-year-old man, with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.

12 hours ago

Soggy Seattle...

Bill Kaczaraba

Soggy Seattle may get relief with possible sunshine later this week

Soggy Seattle will stay that way through midweek, but the city may get relief soon, with the potential of sunshine and warmer weather.

12 hours ago

police pursuit...

L.B. Gilbert

Police pursuit bill passes House despite some reluctance

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Washington state House passed an amended version of the state Senate's police pursuit bill.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

‘We see this happen over and over:’ Burning of fishing boat on Commencement Bay raises concerns

The burning of the Kodiak Enterprise has sparked concerns across Commencement Bay in Tacoma. Back in February of 2021, another ship caught fire

12 hours ago

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloo...

Associated Press

Concerned US states start stockpiling abortion drugs after court ruling

 A growing number of states led by Democratic governors are stockpiling doses of drugs used in medication abortions, amid fears of a court ruling

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Missing plane found near Queets, pilot believed dead on impact