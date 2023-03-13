Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Officials search for missing plane crashed in forest near Grays Harbor

Mar 13, 2023, 11:31 AM
A search is ongoing for a plane similar to this near Queets. (Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a missing plane that went down in a forest outside of Grays Harbor, Wash., that abruptly dropped off the radar Monday, March 6.

The missing 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane and its pilot Rod Collen went missing after Collen left the Tacoma Narrows Airport around 5:35 p.m. March 6 and dropped off of the radar abruptly.

Two men hospitalized after small plane crashes into storage unit in Kent

WSDOT Air Search and Rescue was notified of the situation and began rescue operations, including air searches on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday when the weather permitted safe flying conditions. Law enforcement has also been patrolling roadways in the last known position area as well.

According to the report from WSDOT, the plane’s Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system was either turned off or malfunctioned, and the plane was no longer visible on normal tracking systems the air traffic controllers use.

With a specialized radar forensics team, a general idea of where the radar could be located placed the aircraft near the coast between Lake Quinault and Queets. The final radar plots show the aircraft made a very rapid descent to the ground. Collen was the only one on the plane.

No signal has been detected from the plane’s Emergency Locator Transmitter since it went off radar, but search officials have narrowed the search area to a 36-square-mile section of forest land with rugged terrain and some logging activity.

Snow on the ground has hampered the rescue personnel’s ability to spot the plane from the air. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Quinault Natural Resources crews have patrolled roads near the areas, but the section is too large and rugged to send in ground search crews until the search can be narrowed to a more specific site.

The search remains active, and updates on the search will be posted on the WSDOT blog.

Local News

seattle police lights...
L.B. Gilbert

Police investigate hit and run on I-5 with one hospitalized

State troopers are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, which sent one man to the hospital.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Ukrainian family’s new KIA stolen, crashed next day in Renton

A Ukrainian family is desperate after their brand new KIA was stolen and then crashed into another car the next day.
12 hours ago
tanker...
L.B. Gilbert

Tanker truck spills gasoline, rolls over on I-5 in Lacey

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.
12 hours ago
ozempic...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Dr. Gordon Cohen: Weight-loss drugs could put Medicare out of business

Dr. Gordon Cohen, a local cardiologist and a Monday regular on KIRO Newsradio's Seattle's Morning News, says weight-loss drugs may soon overwhelm Medicare.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
L.B. Gilbert

Firefighters climb Seattle’s tallest building for cancer research

With 788 vertical feet of elevation across 69 floors, the Columbia Tower is the tallest building in Seattle, and around 2,000 firefighters climbed to the top Sunday to raise funds for blood cancer research and patient services.
12 hours ago
Seattle rain...
Bill Kaczaraba

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer but should ease up this week. We may even see a day near 60 degrees this week.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Officials search for missing plane crashed in forest near Grays Harbor