Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WA Uber, Lyft drivers getting paid family, medical leave benefits

Apr 12, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:52 am

drivers...

Uber and Lyft drivers will now get benefits as a new bill awaits the governor's signature. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Uber and Lyft drivers in Washington state will be the first in the United States to get Paid Family and Medical Leave benefits.

“Today is a landmark in the fight for worker rights nationwide,” said Peter Kuel, Drivers Union President, in a news release. “Washington Uber and Lyft drivers are the first in the nation to win the right to Paid Family and Medical Leave and now have their right to unemployment benefits – a lifeline at the height of the Covid pandemic – enshrined in state law. In the State of Washington, drivers must no longer choose between caring for unwell loved ones and putting food on the table.”

HB 1570 has now passed in both chambers and is headed to the governor.

Ross: Legislature finally compromises on police pursuit bill

Uber and Lyft drivers will now get the same benefits as other workers in the state.

An Uber driver from Fircrest said Paid Family and Medical Leave would have provided the coverage his family needed when disaster struck.

“One day, while I still had no work due to the pandemic, I felt a pain in my chest,” said Bill Horton. “Without emergency heart surgery, I could have died.

“I recovered from that surgery, but I learned that because I was no longer able to work, my ongoing unemployment benefits would be denied. With Paid Family Medical Leave, drivers like me will no longer have to face the terrible choice between aggravating a dangerous health condition and providing for their family.”

In addition to the change in benefits, the cost of a driver’s premiums for Paid Family and Medical Leave will be fully paid by Uber and Lyft. Paid Family and Medical Leave access will come online for drivers in July 2024.

Washington has more than 30,000 Uber and Lyft drivers.

Local News

puppyland...

L.B. Gilbert

WA sues Puppyland for alleged health issues, predatory loan practices

Puppyland is facing a lawsuit from Bob Ferguson for misleading customers about the health of dogs and engaging in a predatory loan practice.

13 hours ago

Lakewood getaway driver...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Getaway driver in Lakewood police killings released after plea deal reached

A plea deal was reached in the case against the man previously convicted of murder in the deaths of four Lakewood police officers in 2011.

13 hours ago

gitchel...

KIRO Newsradio staff

Seattle Police: Body discovered in case of missing woman

The investigation into a missing woman last seen at a Seattle Mariners game has resulted in the recovery of an unidentified body.

13 hours ago

assault weapon...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Customers flock to local gun stores as statewide assault weapon ban nears

If passed, Washington would become one of the first states in the country to implement a ban on assault weapons.

2 days ago

wolf pack...

Frank Sumrall

Wolf pack forms in southwest WA, litter of pups expected

A male wolf wandered in southwest Washington and now has a female companion, creating the region's first wolf pack in a century.

2 days ago

food bank...

Micki Gamez

National SNAP benefit reduction squeezing local food banks

SNAP benefit recipients are seeing big decreases since the COVID boost ended and that's putting pressure on local food banks to fill the gap.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

WA Uber, Lyft drivers getting paid family, medical leave benefits