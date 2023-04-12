Seattle mayor brings back volunteer day after successful debut

Seattleites will be able to give back to the community for the second year in a row as Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday that his volunteer day, One Seattle Day of Service, will return on Saturday, May 20.

“This event will bring thousands of residents from all across the city together, asking them to roll up their sleeves and give their time and energy back to their community,” Harrell said.

Harrell spoke at Central District’s Powell Barnett Park. Barnett, a Seattle-based musician, was known for his community advocacy.

The City of Seattle is seeking more than 3,000 volunteers to help remove graffiti, collect trash, and garden, among other activities. There are more than 110 events throughout Seattle, with almost half of the events open to all ages.

Harrell said over 100 partners have already committed to the cause.

There were more than 80 partner organizations participating in the volunteer day last year, including the Chinatown-International District BIA, Downtown Seattle Association, Pioneer Square Alliance, Chief Seattle Club, Food Lifeline, Urban League, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders FC, OL Reign, UW Huskies Football, and more.

For more information on how to register to volunteer, head on over to seattle.gov/dayofservice.

