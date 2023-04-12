Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle mayor brings back volunteer day after successful debut

Apr 12, 2023, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

volunteer day...

Seattle One Day of Service (Photo courtesy of city of Seattle)

(Photo courtesy of city of Seattle)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Seattleites will be able to give back to the community for the second year in a row as Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Wednesday that his volunteer day, One Seattle Day of Service, will return on Saturday, May 20.

Mayor Harrell unveils sweeping volunteer initiative as part of One Seattle vision

“This event will bring thousands of residents from all across the city together, asking them to roll up their sleeves and give their time and energy back to their community,” Harrell said.

Harrell spoke at Central District’s Powell Barnett Park. Barnett, a Seattle-based musician, was known for his community advocacy.

The City of Seattle is seeking more than 3,000 volunteers to help remove graffiti, collect trash, and garden, among other activities. There are more than 110 events throughout Seattle, with almost half of the events open to all ages.

Harrell said over 100 partners have already committed to the cause.

There were more than 80 partner organizations participating in the volunteer day last year, including the Chinatown-International District BIA, Downtown Seattle Association, Pioneer Square Alliance, Chief Seattle Club, Food Lifeline, Urban League, Seattle Mariners, Seattle Sounders FC, OL Reign, UW Huskies Football, and more.

More from Micki Gamez: National SNAP benefit reduction squeezing local food banks

For more information on how to register to volunteer, head on over to seattle.gov/dayofservice.

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

clergy-penitent privilege...

Frank Sumrall

Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA House

Legislation has advanced through the Washington state Senate to make members of the clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.

23 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Nintendo announces first U.S. ‘Nintendo Live’ to be held in Seattle

‘Nintendo Live’ will feature live stage performances, gaming tournaments, photo ops with Mario and Luigi, and, of course, games.

23 hours ago

drug...

Frank Sumrall

State Legislature battles over criminalizing drug possession

House lawmakers voted to make it a simple misdemeanor, with the amendment also changing the requirements for referring people to treatment.

23 hours ago

lakewood...

Lisa Brooks

Lakewood 4 getaway driver released, former prosecutor disturbed

Darcus Allen, the man convicted of murder in the deaths of four Lakewood police officers in 2011, reached a plea deal April 12.

23 hours ago

binda...

L.B. Gilbert

Recall campaign: Lynnwood a ‘regional embarrassment’ due to shirtless councilmember

A recall campaign against Lynnwood City Councilmember Joshua Binda is underway after posting a shirtless picture last month.

23 hours ago

orcas...

Heather Bosch

Bill requires boaters to stay further away from Southern Resident orcas

The legislation increases the distance that recreational boaters must stay away from Southern Resident orcas from 300 to 1,000 yards.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Seattle mayor brings back volunteer day after successful debut