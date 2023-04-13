Rantz: Panic as homeless parents feared toddler ingested fentanyl

A 15-month-old was rushed to a Seattle hospital on Tuesday after his homeless parents believed he swallowed a pill containing fentanyl.

In audio obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, Seattle Fire staff wonder how much Narcan to offer the toddler. But they decided against offering any. They transported the child in stable condition to Swedish Hospital on First Hill. He was eventually released, after it was discovered he did not swallow any drugs.

But why was drug ingestion considered at all? Because the parents live at a Seattle tiny home village and in the homeless community, drug use is rampant.

The tiny home village is operated by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), a long standing member of the homeless industrial complex. LIHI acknowledged the incident in a statement to KOMO, which first reported the scare.

LIHI officials have routinely downplayed drug use at its homeless housing locations. But drug use is obvious and, many times, addicts are clearly under the influence. And it’s why so many homeless continue to spiral and, eventually, die from fatal overdoses.

LIHI, and other nonprofits and agencies, continue to earn taxpayer funds to house and manage the homeless, despite little to no meaningful results. Homelessness continues to worsen, yet budgets and responsibilities grow. So long as the homeless stay in need of endless subsidies, LIHI and others stay in business. And it means families that, perhaps, are trying to get their lives in order are needlessly scared that their kid consumed fentanyl in a housing program that doesn’t take the crisis serious enough.

