Space Needle repaints back to ‘Astronaut White’ in May
Apr 14, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 9:18 am
(Photo by Jovelle Tamayo/ forThe Washington Post via Getty Images)
Say goodbye to “Galaxy Gold” and hello again to “Astronaut White” as the Space Needle gets a fresh coat of paint this May.
Officials announced that the roof of the iconic World’s Fair symbol would be repainted to its original white bringing an end to the celebratory orange painted for the Space Needle’s 60th anniversary.
Space Needle joining other national landmarks in going dark Saturday for climate change awareness
The Space Needle was painted “Galaxy Gold” — the original color of the landmark when it opened during the city’s 1962 World’s Fair — in May 2022.
An official date in May for when the repainting will begin has not yet been announced.
