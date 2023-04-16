Ferry runs aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island

United States Coast Guard crews are responding after a ferry ran aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island on Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Ferries has confirmed that the Seattle/Bremerton route is out of service due to an issue with the M/V Walla Walla.

According to WSF, the ferry ran aground around 4:30 p.m. while on the way to Seattle. Initial indications are that the ferry suffered a generator failure. Engineers believe the tide will be at the right height to safely tow the ferry at midnight.

Kitsap Transit announced just before 8 p.m. that its 250-passenger M/V Commander was evacuating people from the M/V Walla Walla and taking them to the Bremerton Ferry Terminal.

WSF said it is working on a plan for passengers to retrieve their cars from the ferry on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

#BreakingNews (2/2) #USCG crews aboard cutters and a helicopter from Port Angeles are also en route. Stay tuned for updates. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 16, 2023

#Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage at approx. 4:30 pm enroute to Seattle from Bremerton. No reports of injuries. Tug boat on the way. Initial indications are the vessel suffered a generator failure; an official investigation will be conducted. Updates to follow. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) April 16, 2023

The Coast Guard is on scene at the grounded #Walla Walla. We are keeping passengers onboard. Low tide is at 8pm. Vessel engineers believe tide will be at the right height to safely tow the boat at midnight. We apologize to passengers . Their safety is our first priority. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) April 16, 2023