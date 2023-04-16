Close
LOCAL NEWS

Ferry runs aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island

Apr 15, 2023, 8:39 PM

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

United States Coast Guard crews are responding after a ferry ran aground in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island on Saturday afternoon.

Washington State Ferries has confirmed that the Seattle/Bremerton route is out of service due to an issue with the M/V Walla Walla.

According to WSF, the ferry ran aground around 4:30 p.m. while on the way to Seattle. Initial indications are that the ferry suffered a generator failure. Engineers believe the tide will be at the right height to safely tow the ferry at midnight.

Kitsap Transit announced just before 8 p.m. that its 250-passenger M/V Commander was evacuating people from the M/V Walla Walla and taking them to the Bremerton Ferry Terminal.

WSF said it is working on a plan for passengers to retrieve their cars from the ferry on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

Local News

Associated Press

Ferry runs aground near Seattle; no injuries reported

SEATTLE (AP) — A passenger ferry carrying hundreds of people ran aground near Bainbridge Island west of Seattle on Saturday but there were no reports of injuries or contamination, authorities said. The Walla Walla ran aground in Rich Passage around 4:30 p.m. as it was traveling from the city of Bremerton to Seattle, according to […]

