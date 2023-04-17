Sound Transit opening new parking garage at Lynnwood Transit Center on Monday

Sound Transit is opening a new parking garage at the Lynwood Transit Center on Monday.

The garage will have 1,670 spaces, across five stories, for train and light rail riders, said Sound Transit.

That will be in addition to hundreds of parking spaces on the surface lot.

The garage is opening before link service is available, which is expected to launch sometime next year.

