Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Discovery leads UW scientists to better understand earthquake threat

Apr 17, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 12:36 pm

earthquake...

A new discovery off the Oregon coast is leading to a better understanding of what causes earthquake in the northwest. (University of Washington)

(University of Washington)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Warm liquid seeping from the ocean floor off Oregon is offering University of Washington scientists more information about the threat of a major earthquake in the northwest.

The UW-led team made the discovery during a weather-related delay for a cruise aboard a research vessel. The ship’s sonar showed unexpected plumes of bubbles about three-quarters of a mile beneath the ocean’s surface.

An underwater robot revealed the bubbles were just a minor component of warm, chemically distinct fluid gushing from the seafloor sediment.

“They explored in that direction and what they saw was not just methane bubbles, but water coming out of the seafloor like a firehose,” Evan Solomon, UW associate professor of oceanography, said. “That’s something that I’ve never seen, and to my knowledge has not been observed before.”

Scientists named the unique underwater spring Pythia’s Oasis. The spring is believed to come from water 2.5 miles beneath the seafloor at the plate boundary, regulating stress on the offshore fault.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone includes a “megathrust” fault that stretches from Northern Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, California. It is a major earthquake concern for scientists.

“The megathrust fault zone is like an air hockey table,” Solomon said. “If the fluid pressure is high, it’s like the air is turned on, meaning there’s less friction and the two plates can slip. If the fluid pressure is lower, the two plates will lock – that’s when stress can build up.”

Ross: Is AI inclusivity real, or does it not count if they aren’t human

A study in the journal Science Advances outlined the discovery of warm, chemically distinct liquid shooting up from the seafloor about 50 miles off Newport, Oregon. It was discovered by former UW Chief Scientist Brendan Philip, now a White House environmental advisor.

Calculations suggest the fluid is coming straight from the Cascadia megathrust, where temperatures are estimated at between 300 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

These strike-slip faults, where sections of ocean crust and sediment slide past each other, exist because the ocean plate hits the continental plate at an angle, placing stress on the overlying continental plate.

Fluid released from the fault zone is like leaking lubricant, Solomon said. That’s bad news and could cause more earthquake hazards as less lubricant means stress can build, creating a more potentially damaging quake.

This is the first known site of its kind, though similar fluid seep sites may exist nearby, Solomon added, they are hard to detect from the ocean’s surface.

A significant fluid leak off central Oregon could explain why the northern portion of the Cascadia Subduction Zone, off the coast of Washington, is believed to be more strongly locked, or coupled, than the southern section off the coast of Oregon.

Local News

narcan...

L.B. Gilbert

Narcan vending machines in King Co. show signs of success 1 year in

King County has been installing Narcan, a life-saving opioid overdose prevention medication, in vending machines for about a year.

13 hours ago

Missing West Seattle woman...

Frank Sumrall

Cause of death revealed for missing woman, murder charges pending

The King County Superior Court has charged Brett Gitchel, a 46-year-old man, with first-degree attempted murder among other charges.

13 hours ago

ferry...

L.B. Gilbert

Ferry run aground after suspected generator failure, boat refloated Sunday

Washington State Ferries announced late Sunday that all passengers, crew members, and cars stuck on board the stranded ferry has been removed.

13 hours ago

kayakers...

L.B. Gilbert

3 kayakers rescued by Coast Guard near Grays Harbor, 1 hospitalized

A United States Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew rescued three kayakers in Grays Harbor on Wednesday, one of whom had dangerous signs of hypothermia.

13 hours ago

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Associated Press

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday viewers were still waiting for the special to start.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Sound Transit opening new parking garage at Lynnwood Transit Center on Monday

Sound Transit is opening a new parking garage at the Lynwood Transit Center on Monday.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Discovery leads UW scientists to better understand earthquake threat