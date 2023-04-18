Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man re-arrested for 3rd time for child molestation at a church

Apr 18, 2023, 7:56 AM | Updated: 8:14 am

crime grenade...

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man has been re-arrested by Redmond police on charges of child molestation. He has already been arrested on similar charges twice in the past six months.

The 44-year-old man, Buckland Darrell was out on bail after being arrested in two other cases, but he is behind bars again.

21-year-old shot in Auburn park, dies in hospital

A member of a Redmond LDS church, Darrell was arrested and charged with child molestation after a victim came forward at the end of March. His accuser claimed the molestation, which occurred in 2020, happened inside a church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during a church service.

Darrell was charged with a separate incident of child molestation last year following an investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. He was arrested and released on bail.

Darrell is facing an additional four charges of child molestation with three new victims coming forward.

Detectives said all his alleged targets were boys under 10, and the abuse happened with their parents nearby, and all the victims have been attendants at a church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Redmond investigators said it’s possible Darrell has victimized other children, as well. Darrell is currently being held at the King County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Local News

police pursuit...

L.B. Gilbert

Police pursuit bill passes State Legislature, headed to governor’s desk

Final changes to the highly debated police pursuit bill were approved by the state Senate Monday and are now headed to the Governor's desk for his action.

9 hours ago

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Ai...

Associated Press

Southwest grounds flights nationwide due to technical issues

By late morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for well over half of all delays nationwide, according to FlightAware.

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Associated Press

Bill to set minimum marriage age to 18 stalls in Washington

A bill in Washington state to establish a minimum marriage age of 18 has stalled again in the Legislature. According to nonprofit organization Unchained At Last, between 2000 and 2018 nearly 300,000 children were married in the U.S., and most of the marriages were between girls and adult men. In Washington state, 4,831 people younger […]

9 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

‘They saved my life’: Everett man credits Harborview addiction program with helping him get sober

An Everett man who has suffered from opioid use credits the addiction program at Harborview Medical Center with helping save his life.

9 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement officers salute the casket of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha at a memorial...

Associated Press

Man who killed Washington police officer gets life sentence

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The man who fatally shot a police officer in Everett, Washington, last year was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Richard Rotter, 51, apologized during his sentencing for killing officer Dan Rocha, 41, in a Starbucks parking lot in Everett, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north […]

1 day ago

Flying Heritage...

Bill Kaczaraba

Everett’s Flying Heritage Museum to re-open Memorial Day weekend

Everett's Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum announced Monday their re-opening on May 27, three years after closing due to the pandemic.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Man re-arrested for 3rd time for child molestation at a church