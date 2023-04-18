Man re-arrested for 3rd time for child molestation at a church

A man has been re-arrested by Redmond police on charges of child molestation. He has already been arrested on similar charges twice in the past six months.

The 44-year-old man, Buckland Darrell was out on bail after being arrested in two other cases, but he is behind bars again.

A member of a Redmond LDS church, Darrell was arrested and charged with child molestation after a victim came forward at the end of March. His accuser claimed the molestation, which occurred in 2020, happened inside a church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints during a church service.

Darrell was charged with a separate incident of child molestation last year following an investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. He was arrested and released on bail.

Darrell is facing an additional four charges of child molestation with three new victims coming forward.

Detectives said all his alleged targets were boys under 10, and the abuse happened with their parents nearby, and all the victims have been attendants at a church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Redmond investigators said it’s possible Darrell has victimized other children, as well. Darrell is currently being held at the King County Jail on $500,000 bail.