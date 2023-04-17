21-year-old shot in Auburn park, dies in hospital

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting at Auburn Environmental Park in the early hours of April 17.

Officers were dispatched to a park, located at 413 Western Avenue NW, after a 911 call reported gunshots shortly after midnight. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds, according to Auburn Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. Auburn PD said there is limited information about a suspect as of this reporting.

Mason County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspected shooter who reportedly shot someone in the leg Sunday night in Belfair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call at 8:16 a.m. stating the caller’s boyfriend had been shot in the Larson Boulevard area.

Around 11:0 a.m., the Regional SWAT team was activated and, at 1:45 p.m., the area was cleared. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The alleged shooter is Nathan Fouts, a 33-year-old white man — approximately 5-feet-8-inches and 175 pounds, with dark hair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said to not approach him if seen and to call 911 immediately. They also ask that anyone with information call 911.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier today, at approximately 8:16 am we received a 911 call regarding a male who had been shot in the leg. The caller reported that someone had shot her boyfriend in the area of Larson Blvd in Belfair pic.twitter.com/3KGizxVnnY — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) April 17, 2023

Five arrested in illegal gambling ring on sidewalk downtown

Five men were arrested Thursday afternoon for various offenses after police investigated an illegal “gambling parlor” set up on the sidewalk in the downtown corridor.

Last week, an officer was given information from a Washington State Liquor Control Board agent about someone selling cigarettes downtown without proper licensing.

The officer contacted the person and observed a makeshift gambling table set up on the sidewalk with several men using gambling chips and money. No arrest was made at that time.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, the officer observed the same group of subjects in the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue setting up the makeshift gambling table on the sidewalk. The same man was openly selling cigarettes from a suitcase without a license. The officer watched from a distance as the group actively played cards with currency, and he noted a pushcart next to them with multiple bottles of liquor and other items on the ground for sale.

Police contacted the group and took each of them into custody. Officers seized the following items during the search incident to arrest:

Smith & Wesson .380 pistol (loaded with a round in the chamber)

357 packs of cigarettes

16.6 grams of hydrocodone

1.1 grams of crack cocaine

6.7 grams of cannabis

Narcotics packaging

five bottles of liquor

$605.20 in U.S. currency

Gambling chips

Officers booked two suspects into the King County Jail: A 63-year-old man for unlawful possession of a firearm (also found to be a convicted felon prohibited from having a firearm) and a 64-year-old man for felony narcotics and illegal cigarette sales.

The remaining three suspects – ages 51, 52, and 53 – were identified and released with charges requested for gambling offenses.

Yakima Police said a body was found during a kids’ fishing event at Sarg Hubbard Park event Saturday.

A volunteer reportedly reeled the body out of Reflection Pond during the “Kids Fish-In” event, prompting organizers to shut the event down.

The body has not yet been identified.