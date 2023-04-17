Close
21-year-old shot in Auburn park, dies in hospital

Apr 17, 2023, 1:47 PM

Police investigate shooting in Auburn park. (Photo from KIRO 7)

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to a fatal shooting at Auburn Environmental Park in the early hours of April 17.

Officers were dispatched to a park, located at 413 Western Avenue NW, after a 911 call reported gunshots shortly after midnight. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds, according to Auburn Police Department.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died. Auburn PD said there is limited information about a suspect as of this reporting.

