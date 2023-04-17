Police respond to 3 shootings across Shelton on Saturday night

SHELTON, Wash. — Police responded to three separate shootings in less than four hours in Shelton on Saturday night.

According to the Shelton Police Department, the first shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. near East Fir Street and Otter Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a victim who was critically injured. A second victim was found dead at the scene.Police later identified and located a car in connection to the incident. Three persons of interest were also identified and taken into custody.

The second shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. in the 200 block of East B Street. No injuries were reported.

The third shooting occurred about 15 minutes later in the 1000 block of Ellinor Avenue. One person was injured in this shooting.

Two other people were taken into custody following the third shooting.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted the SPD in responding to these incidents.