Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

A suspect in a drive-by shooting has been arrested in Whittier Heights.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) executed a search warrant and arrested the 23-year-old male suspect. They also recovered a firearm that was the same as the gun used in the shooting.

In mid-March, police responded to a report of a man shot in his vehicle in the University District. The incident happened in the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast.

The 32-year-old victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Police contacted friends of the victim, who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They said a male driver of a silver sedan honked at them from behind. As they drove off, the victim’s male friend honked back at the other vehicle. The male suspect exited his car and showed them a gun from his waist.

When the victim’s vehicle reached the 4200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, shots were fired at the vehicle from the same silver sedan involved in the earlier altercation.

Officers recovered evidence of the shooting from the scene and the fired-upon vehicle.

Tacoma shooting death treated as a homicide

Investigators are treating the shooting death of a man at the 700 block of Yakima Avenue in Tacoma as a homicide.

Tuesday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a male shot after a verbal altercation. The 20-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle, where he was declared deceased.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are currently investigating.

Police are not giving out information regarding a possible suspect in the crime.

Bomb squad called upon after explosion within Seattle apartment building

Suspects being sought in Rainer Valley gunfire incident

Seattle Police are looking for suspects involved in multiple reports of gunfire and a related collision in the Rainer Valley neighborhood Monday night.

Police arrived in the 8800 block of Renton Avenue South shortly after 6 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed through the wall of an open business. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. Officers also located evidence of a shooting.

Based on witness information and evidence gathered at the scene, officers learned several suspects in a red Kia sedan fired multiple rounds toward the driver of the victim’s vehicle as they got into their car. The victim’s vehicle tried to drive away but struck the business instead.

During the shooting, a passing motorist’s vehicle was struck by an errant round. Gunfire also damaged nearby buildings.

Man arrested after crashing into Greenwood construction site

Police arrested a man overnight after the vehicle he was driving veered out of control and crashed into a construction site, leading police on a foot pursuit.

Just after 2:15 a.m., an officer patrolling the Greenwood neighborhood saw a vehicle careen across several lanes of traffic and crash into a construction site in the 10500 block of Aurora Avenue South.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the officer and ignored commands to stop. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Police observed signs of impairment by the suspect and saw evidence of cannabis use inside the car. Officers obtained a search warrant and recovered a pistol.

Officers seized the fully loaded handgun, 12.4 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, 31 grams of cannabis packaged for sale, and narcotics paraphernalia from the vehicle. They confirmed the driver was a convicted felon and prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm.

The 37-year-old suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.