Bomb squad called after explosion within Seattle apartment building

One person is hurt after an explosion occurred in the basement of an apartment building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood after a man was handling fireworks when the explosion happened, according to police’s initial debrief.

Firefighters reported the person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Witnesses said that the man blew his hand off in the accident.

100 block of 1st Ave N: additional 911 calls within the building report hearing an explosion within a basement unit. We are evacuating the building as a safety precaution. HazMat crews are also responding. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 19, 2023

At least one building near 1st Avenue and Denny Way was evacuated, as HazMat crews also responded to the scene. First responders may have some roads closed as they investigate.

Just before 10:00 a.m., bomb squad crews responded to the scene.

Police investigating an explosion in the 100 block of 1 AV N. One victim located with non-life-threatening injury. Please stay out of the area. Expect traffic delays. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 19, 2023

This is a developing story