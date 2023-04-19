Close
LOCAL NEWS

Bomb squad called after explosion within Seattle apartment building

Apr 19, 2023, 10:40 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm

explosion...

SPD's bomb squad vehicle parked outside the evacuated building (Kate Stone)

(Kate Stone)

One person is hurt after an explosion occurred in the basement of an apartment building in Seattle’s Lower Queen Anne neighborhood after a man was handling fireworks when the explosion happened, according to police’s initial debrief.

Firefighters reported the person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.  Witnesses said that the man blew his hand off in the accident.

Kent police shoot, kill man drinking gasoline armed with circular saw

At least one building near 1st Avenue and Denny Way was evacuated, as HazMat crews also responded to the scene. First responders may have some roads closed as they investigate.

Just before 10:00 a.m., bomb squad crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story

Bomb squad called after explosion within Seattle apartment building