Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Climate Pledge joins Seahawks, Mariners stadiums with a significant excise tax exemption

Apr 19, 2023, 5:01 PM

excise tax...

A general exterior view of Climate Pledge Arena before the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes on October 17, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Climate Pledge Arena got an unexpected tax break from state lawmakers Wednesday because the Seahawks and Mariners ownership refused to pay an excise tax directed at stadiums that hold capacities of more than 2,000 people.

The owners of the Kraken — David Bonderman, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Tod Leiweke with the Seattle Hockey Partners organization — built the $1.6 billion Climate Pledge arena with private financing, unlike the Seahawks’ home, Lumen Field, and the Mariners’ home, T-Mobile Park, which used public money.

Real estate excise tax bill makes it out of committee

When state lawmakers proposed an excise tax on stadium leaseholders, the Kraken agreed to it, but the Mariners and Seahawks — which had an established exemption from an excise tax — allegedly did not.

Instead of taxing the Kraken, legislators awarded the Climate Pledge leaseholders the same tax exemption the Mariners and Seahawks currently have.

“Doesn’t reek of fairness, but rather more like a giveaway,” Seattle Democratic Senator Bob Hasegawa said, who voted against the exemption. “I would much rather see the revenue, and it’s not that much. It’s more, I guess, the principle of the thing, as I’d much rather see that revenue be put to use providing services for homeless or substance use disorder treatments, or whatever. We’re talking a couple of a million bucks which, in the eyes of the folks that own the Kraken, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.”

Seattle Kraken to wear Muckleshoot Indian Tribe jersey patch

Despite Hasagawa’s vote against Climate Pledge and its leaseholders to be included in the exemption, the bill passed in the Senate Wednesday on a 42-7 vote.

The bill now has to go back to the House, which initially passed it on a 93-2 vote last month, for its approval because the Senate added an amendment. The amendment adds a 10-year expiration date while modifying the criteria of eligibility for the new leasehold excise tax exemption.

Matt Markovich contributed to this reporting

Local News

wine...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: ‘I don’t want a Bourbon Street here’ regarding ‘Sip ‘n Stroll’ plan

Gee Scott does not want Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's 'Sip 'n Stroll' plan. "Hell naw! I don't want any Bourbon Street here!"

20 hours ago

semi-automatic rifle...

Associated Press

Semi-automatic rifle ban passes Washington Legislature

The law would cover more than 50 gun models, including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar style rifles, which fire one bullet per trigger pull.

20 hours ago

price...

Frank Sumrall

Assault, reckless driving charges against former CEO Dan Price dropped

Gravity Payments co-founder Dan Price was originally accused of attempting to forcibly kiss a woman and grabbing her throat.

20 hours ago

gun drive-by...

Bill Kaczaraba

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Whittier Heights

A suspect in a drive-by shooting has been arrested in Whittier Heights. Seattle police report executing a search warrant and arresting a 23-year-old man.

20 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Seattle Police Foundation crowdfunding for DNA testing to solve cold case

The Seattle Police Foundation is crowdfunding to cover the cost of DNA testing for an unsolved cold case.

20 hours ago

eviction, rent cap late fees...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Council passes bill to cap late fees for renter to $10

Seattle joined the cities of Auburn and Burien to cap late fees for rental payments to no more than $10 a month after fierce debate in the City Council.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Climate Pledge joins Seahawks, Mariners stadiums with a significant excise tax exemption