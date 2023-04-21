Seattle firefighters respond to encampment fire along I-5 in Beacon Hill

Firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department responded to an encampment fire along northbound Interstate 5 in the area of Beacon Hill on Thursday afternoon, according to video from the scene.

At 2:32 p.m., crews responded to the fire on the east side of northbound I-5, near the Spokane Street exit.

Due to heavy smoke, drivers were asked to slow down as they approached the area.

By 3 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control.