Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WA keeps the party going as ‘to-go cocktails’ become law

Apr 21, 2023, 11:02 AM

cocktails to-go...

The state has made to-go cocktails a law. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

What started out as a way to help businesses get through the pandemic will now become a lifestyle in the state. ‘To-go cocktails” are here to stay. (Or at least through this summer!)

A new law will allow bars and restaurants to continue to sell beer, wine, and mixed drinks as takeout. It will continue to allow the practice until July 2023, while the Liquor Control Board (LCB) gets an independent study of the impact.

The Washington State Senate gave final approval Tuesday to Senate Bill 5448, legislation making it legal for restaurants and breweries to serve cocktails to-go permanently. Gov. Jay Inslee has signed it into law.

It does not authorize the sale of full bottles of spirits for off-premises consumption, although mini-bottles may be sold as part of cocktail kits. A complete meal must be sold with the “to-go” drink.

28 mayors don’t want shorter drug sentences proposed in House bill

The “to-go” drinks must be packaged in containers that are sealed in a manner designed to prevent consumption without the removal of a tamper-evident lid, cap, or seal.

“We are grateful the Washington legislature recognized the benefits of cocktails to-go for consumers and hospitality businesses and passed this legislation,” said Adam Smith, vice president of state government relations at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Consumers across the state have enjoyed cocktails to-go for the last few years, and making this option permanent increases convenience while supporting local business.”

No more cannabis testing as a condition of employment

Also signed into law is a bill that prohibits companies from testing for cannabis use before hiring.

The state law only covers drug tests before hiring. An employer could still test you for cannabis once you have a job and could still make a hiring decision based on a drug test that doesn’t include cannabis.

Local News

green crabs...

Bill Kaczaraba

$60 million in environmental awards headed to WA state

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced more almost $60 million in grant funding for 14 conservation projects across the state.

17 hours ago

air quality...

Frank Sumrall

11 Washington counties receive ‘F’ grades for air quality

Despite being six months removed from the final month of fire season in Washington, 11 counties still received an "F" grade when it comes to air quality.

17 hours ago

police lights distracted drivers shooting...

L.B. Gilbert

Family fight erupts in gunfire with 3 injured in Maple Valley

Three family members were shot in Maple Valley overnight after an argument shortly after midnight Friday. Police said a woman called 911 about an argument with her husband that went wrong, turning into gunfire at their home along SE 260th Street. When deputies arrived, the man gave himself up to officers and was taken in […]

17 hours ago

drug use...

Bill Kaczaraba

Kent Mayor wants to keep tougher drug use laws, with legislation stalling

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph is concerned about dueling drug use bills. She says open drug use in her city is a "huge problem, but doing nothing isn't ok."

17 hours ago

toddler...

L.B. Gilbert

Toddler shot, left in critical condition at fire station in Tukwila

Tukwila detectives are investigating after a toddler was shot Friday morning and rushed to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

17 hours ago

drug bust...

L.B. Gilbert

28 mayors don’t want shorter drug sentences proposed in House bill

The mayors say that the current drug laws are not strong enough, and the House's amendments would make these laws even weaker.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

WA keeps the party going as ‘to-go cocktails’ become law