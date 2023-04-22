Watch KTTH Roundtable: Teenage runaways and millions for the homeless

KTTH hosts Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits discussed performing gender-changing surgeries on teenage runaways and how Portland taxpayers are paying a shocking amount of money after getting sucked into another random nonprofit claiming to solve homelessness during their newest KTTH roundtable.

Rantz: WA laws now allow teen gender reassignment surgery without parental consent

“They’re telling us all of these things that are verifiably false,” Rantz said during the roundtable. “It’s not that we have a subjective difference of opinion. It’s not that the [Democrats’] analysis is a little bit off. They’re flat out lying, this bill would allow any kid — there does not have to be any even allegation of abuse or neglect.”

“Having hundreds of kids from around the country coming here is not going to help the problem,” Suits added.

Suits: Of course auto thefts are up, police aren’t allowed to stop them

