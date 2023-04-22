Close
KTTH OPINION

Watch KTTH Roundtable: Teenage runaways and millions for the homeless

Apr 21, 2023, 5:20 PM

KTTH staff's Profile Picture

BY


The team that brings you KTTH

KTTH hosts Jason Rantz and Bryan Suits discussed performing gender-changing surgeries on teenage runaways and how Portland taxpayers are paying a shocking amount of money after getting sucked into another random nonprofit claiming to solve homelessness during their newest KTTH roundtable.

Rantz: WA laws now allow teen gender reassignment surgery without parental consent

“They’re telling us all of these things that are verifiably false,” Rantz said during the roundtable. “It’s not that we have a subjective difference of opinion. It’s not that the [Democrats’] analysis is a little bit off. They’re flat out lying, this bill would allow any kid — there does not have to be any even allegation of abuse or neglect.”

“Having hundreds of kids from around the country coming here is not going to help the problem,” Suits added.

Suits: Of course auto thefts are up, police aren’t allowed to stop them

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

