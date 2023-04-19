Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Suits: Of course auto thefts are up, police aren’t allowed to stop them

Apr 19, 2023, 1:37 PM

Police pursuit auto thefts...

The Legislature has finally compromised on giving police more flexibility to pursue a fleeing suspect, (Washington State Patrol)

(Washington State Patrol)

KTTH staff's Profile Picture

BY


The team that brings you KTTH

Washington auto theft rates are on the rise, and a big part of the problem is police not getting the tools they need to stop criminals, Bryan Suits claimed.

On The Bryan Suits Show, host Bryan and producer Greg Tomlin talked about how vehicle theft rates are increasing due to police not having the ability to stop the thefts.

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely

Car theft is becoming an even bigger problem, with Washington ranked second in vehicle theft rate, according to data obtained by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

At a rate of about 15 out of every 1,000 vehicles registered being stolen, vehicle theft in Washington saw an increase of 13% from last year. This is a 73% increase from the start of the pandemic, the report said,

“That’s a clever way for the news media to characterize the surge in car thefts over the past two and a half years, saying that it has gone up since the pandemic began,” Greg said. “I think what all these headlines should be saying is since the BLM riots of 2020.”

Final changes to the highly debated police pursuit bill were approved by the state Senate Monday and are now headed to the Governor’s desk for his action.

With new amendments to the legislation, the bill would allow police to pursue a suspect if they have a “reasonable suspicion” that a crime has been committed, specifically in cases involving violent offenses, sex offenses, vehicular assault, an escape, domestic violence assaults, and DUI.

Reasonable suspicion, as applied in Washington search and seizure laws, defines as “present when the officer has an objective belief, based on specific and articulable facts.”

The previous version of the bill required ‘probable cause’ to engage in a pursuit, which requires clear and objective circumstances or evidence suggesting criminal activity.

More from Bryan Suits: ‘J. Edgar Hoover would slap TikTok across the face’ in hearings

“You add fuel to the fire with the knowledge that the police can’t pursue you, right?” Bryan said, “I mean, if you paid me to come up with a way to raise the auto theft rate in Washington state, I would say, ‘take the lights off the cop cars and don’t let them chase people.'”

“So remember, The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reminds you to remove or hide all valuables, lock your car, don’t leave keys or fobs inside, and don’t drive a Kia because the kids are stealing Kias all over the place,” Bryan concluded.

You can listen to the full discussion of the rising rate of car thefts here:


Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6–9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

middle school...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Middle school hosted ‘disturbing’ licking game with staff and students

A middle school principal is facing discipline for an inappropriate, "sexualized" licking game between students and staff.

4 days ago

narcan...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Panic as homeless parents feared toddler ingested fentanyl

A toddler was rushed to a Seattle hospital on Tuesday after his homeless parents believed he swallowed a pill containing fentanyl.

7 days ago

WA Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats passed bill that keeps tax hikes a secret

Tax-obsessed Washington Democrats passed a bill intended to keep voters in the dark about their tax increases.

8 days ago

binda...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Council member slammed for misrepresenting himself at conference

It's the latest controversy surrounding the council member, just days after criticism for a "sexual" Instagram post to promote his business to minors. 

9 days ago

assault weapons...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Indeed, the same lawmakers banning assault weapons are implementing policies to keep violent criminals out of jail.

10 days ago

assault weapon...

Bryan Suits

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely

Bryan Suits says that the real issue isn’t the guns but instead, the media conflating the issue as an ‘epidemic.’

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Suits: Of course auto thefts are up, police aren’t allowed to stop them