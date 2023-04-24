Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Controversial WA drug possession bill fails, laws could be made locally

Apr 24, 2023, 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:41 am

drug possession bill...

The Washington state Legislature failed to pass a remedy to the state’s drug possession law after the House rejected a bill that would have made the possession and use of hard drugs a gross misdemeanor. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington state Legislature failed to pass a remedy to the state’s drug possession law after the House rejected a bill that would have made the possession and use of hard drugs a gross misdemeanor.

Senate Bill 5536 was introduced to radically change drug possession laws after the Washington state Supreme Court struck down the drug possession law in 2021. The court ruled the law unconstitutional because it did not require proof to charge people with drugs in their possession, including charges against people who were unknowingly possessing illegal substances.

28 mayors don’t want shorter drug sentences proposed in House bill

The current state law, which was passed as a stopgap after the Blake decision, expires in July and classifies drug possession as a misdemeanor on the third arrest. There is a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, up to $1,000 in fines, or both after a third arrest.

Washington lawmakers reached a compromise on a replacement drug possession law on Saturday.

The negotiated agreement could increase the penalty for drug possession — but also divert drug users to substance abuse treatment. Under the compromise Senate bill, Washington would raise the penalty for possession of a controlled substance to a gross misdemeanor.

The House’s amendments to the bill, SB 5536, would make drug possession a misdemeanor instead of a gross misdemeanor. A gross misdemeanor carries a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine, while the maximum sentence for a misdemeanor is only 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

Governor Jay Inslee had previously expressed hope for the Legislature to come to a compromise.

“Ultimately, treatment is what really works with people. But they also preserved a criminal sanction to make sure people understand they have to go into treatment or there is jail time,” Inslee said.

A mix of Democrats and nearly all Republicans rejected the last-minute compromise.

Republican Rep. Jacqueline Maycumber (WA-7) said the reason she rejected the bill was that the state was not taking the problem of drug use, overdose, and corresponding issues like mental health crises and homelessness seriously, leaving her constituents out to dry.

“And then to tell local governments, maybe we will come in with safe injection sites, maybe we will come in with paraphernalia exchanges,” Maycumber said. “The people in my district are asking for help, and we are telling them, ‘We know better than you.'”

Democrat Rep. Monica Stonier (WA-49) warned that the failure to reach a compromise and pass a drug possession bill will make many of the problems worse.

“The failure of this bill would mean that drugs would be legalized across the state and everything that comes with substance use disorder, defecation on the streets, needles in our parks, all of the things that we have heard about that we fear, will be worse,” Stonier said.

Since the bill did not pass before the end of the legislative session, no drug possession laws will exist statewide, and it will be up to cities and counties to create their own drug possession laws with varying penalties and treatment options.

Governor Inslee can call lawmakers back to work with a special session, but there has been no indication whether or not that will happen.

Expect local governments to start passing their own emergency laws starting this week.

Matt Markovich contributed to this report

Local News

transgender researchers union...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

UW researchers union rally for new ‘fair’ contracts

Dozens of researchers are set to rally outside the University of Washington April 24 to demand fair contracts.

10 hours ago

abortion...

Lisa Brooks

Law Professor: ‘Contradictory’ Texas abortion rulings could cause ‘chaos’

The nation is awaiting the next move as courts across the country decide what to do about access to the drug used in the most common method of abortion.

10 hours ago

Rep. Zoey Zephyr, D-Missoula, watches a House Rules Committee meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2023 i...

Associated Press

Silenced Montana trans lawmaker upholds stance in dispute

A silenced transgender lawmaker in Montana who was deliberately misgendered by some Republican lawmakers plans to keep trying to speak on the House floor

10 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil. After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. […]

10 hours ago

I-5...

L.B. Gilbert

SB I-5 closed in Fife after man laying on road hit by several cars

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Southbound Interstate 5 in Fife early Monday, causing the roadway to close and traffic to be diverted.

10 hours ago

File - A man walks past the News Corp. and Fox News headquarters on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in N...

Associated Press

Fox’s settlement with Dominion unlikely to cost it $787.5M

Fox Corp.'s over defamation charges is eye-popping, but the ultimate cost to the media company is likely to be much lower.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Controversial WA drug possession bill fails, laws could be made locally