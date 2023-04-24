Close
LOCAL NEWS

UW researchers union rallies for new ‘fair’ contracts

Apr 24, 2023, 9:12 AM | Updated: 9:56 am

transgender researchers union...

University of Washington Campus (File Photo)

(File Photo)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

Dozens of researchers are set to rally outside the University of Washington on Monday to demand fair contracts.

Scientists and engineers with the university represented by UW Researchers United have been bargaining for months since their agreement ended in January.

UW librarians avoid strike after contract agreement reached

Along with other union colleagues, researchers say they are key to powering the university’s research operations, which brings in more than a billion dollars in research grants and contracts.

They claim the university continues to delay negotiations.

Martin Luther King, Jr. County Labor Council granted the union strike sanction, which ensures that other unions are asked to honor picket lines should they choose to go on strike. This Council is comprised of union affiliates of more than 150 unions representing over 100,000 members, according to their Facebook page.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to UW for comment.

The rally is set for 1 p.m. at Mary Gates Hall.

