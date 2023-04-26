Close
LOCAL NEWS

5-1-1 traveler alert number will soon be a thing of the past

Apr 25, 2023, 5:47 PM

People will soon need to figure out another way to get travel information than calling 5-1-1. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The state has decided to discontinue the traveler alert 5-1-1 phone number.

It’s been around for 20 years, and has given callers road and pass conditions, crash alerts and ferry information.

But, fewer people are calling the number, probably because of smart phones and better technology elsewhere.

Despite high call volumes in the early years of the program, during the past decade, the number has shown a steady decrease in usage. In 2009, 511 had more than 2.2 million calls but in 2022 that number fell to less than 302,000 calls.

WA Ferries experiences high demand for summer reservations

511 phone is also expensive.  It costs more than $150,000 a year and requires many staff hours to continually update travel information.

While 511 is being discontinued, there still are many ways travelers in the state can receive timely and accurate travel information, including our the Washington State Department of Transportation app, website with real-time travel maps, social media accounts, electronic highway variable message signs and highway radio stations.

The last day of operation will be Thursday, May 18th.

 

 

 

