Rachel’s Ginger Beer founder, Rachel Marshall, dies at 42

Rachel Marshall, the founder of Rachel’s Ginger Beer, died Monday, according to Seattle Met. She was 42.

Marshall’s partner, Adam Peters, told the magazine her cause of death is unconfirmed at this time but appears to be cardiac arrest.

Marshall and Peters founded the ginger beer business in 2011. She began selling her ginger beer at local farmers markets throughout Seattle before opening the first Rachel’s Ginger Beer store at Pike Place Market in the summer of 2013.

In the decade since then, the company has opened three additional locations across Seattle and now ships its products nationwide.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Rachel Marshall, a pioneer in Seattle’s food and beverage scene,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with the Marshall family and the team at Rachel’s Ginger Beer.”

Marshall is survived by her partner and their two sons, reported Seattle Met.