LOCAL NEWS

Aerosmith teasing possible show in Seattle

Apr 26, 2023, 5:49 PM

Could Aerosmith soon heading to Seattle? (KIRO 7)

An image of Aerosmith’s wing logo has been displayed at venues around the country, including the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, possibly teasing a tour stop in the Emerald City.

There has been no official announcement yet, however, another clue includes a countdown clock on the Aerosmith website counting down to May 1.

According to The Boston Globe, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said the band will announce a 40-plus-date tour that will stretch into 2024.

The last time Aerosmith played in Washington was during a Tacoma stop on their Global Warming Tour on Aug. 8, 2012.

Other cities teasing a stop include the Ball Arena in Denver, State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

