Aerosmith teasing possible show in Seattle

An image of Aerosmith’s wing logo has been displayed at venues around the country, including the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, possibly teasing a tour stop in the Emerald City.

There has been no official announcement yet, however, another clue includes a countdown clock on the Aerosmith website counting down to May 1.

According to The Boston Globe, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said the band will announce a 40-plus-date tour that will stretch into 2024.

The last time Aerosmith played in Washington was during a Tacoma stop on their Global Warming Tour on Aug. 8, 2012.

Other cities teasing a stop include the Ball Arena in Denver, State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.