LOCAL NEWS

Seattle city attorney to announce plan criminalizing drug use

Apr 27, 2023, 11:19 AM

Seattle drug use...

Open drug use continues to plague Washington cities, including Seattle. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, along with Councilmembers Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen, will announce Thursday new legislation regarding the public consumption of controlled substances.

Seattle is the first major city in Washington state to address the issue of public drug use.

Many had hoped that the state Legislature would address this issue before the latest session ended last weekend, but a House and Senate committee could not come up with a compromise plan for a full vote.

The lack of action kicked the issue back to the cities. Those who did not like the more liberal plan that would have essentially de-criminalized public drug use said that there was a bright spot in the lack of a vote. They said that it would allow cities to tailor solutions that would be appropriate for their particular regions.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the possibility of calling a special session to address the issue, as reported by KIRO Newsradio’s Matt Markovich.

Controlled substances are those that come under the auspices of the Drug Enforcement Agency. Legal drugs can only be distributed by a licensed pharmacy.

King County councilmember introduces bill to criminalize drug use

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn has already offered a solution that would make drug use in public a misdemeanor.

“We’re… disappointed that the state Legislature didn’t have the courage to act to figure out a solution to the legality of use and possession of drugs and public spaces,” Dunn said. “And I really wish they had done that. Because that way, we wouldn’t have a patchwork effect of state laws being different than local laws.”

The news conference is scheduled by the group around midday today at Seattle City Hall Plaza.

Matt Markovich contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

