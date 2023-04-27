Close
Gig Harbor man convicted in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Apr 27, 2023, 2:21 PM

A Gig Harbor man has been convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

David Charles Rhine was convicted of four misdemeanor crimes by a federal jury.

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, Rhine was convicted of entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The complaint reports that Rhine was seen at the riot carrying cowbells and a blue flag with white stars in the Capitol. A police officer stopped Rhine and found he had two knives and pepper spray on him. The officer put him in flex cuffs, then released him and told him to leave.

According to court records, Rhine has been released on his own recognizance and has a virtual sentencing hearing for Sept. 11.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday that “more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol” and that the investigations are continuing.

