WSP warns of distracted driving after 4 deaths in 2 days in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is warning people of distracted driving after four people died from car crashes in two days in King County.

Three collisions were investigated this past weekend, said the WSP in a news release on Saturday.

The first was Thursday on State Route 167 where a motorcyclist died after being rear-ended by a pickup truck driver who was going too fast, following too closely and not paying attention, said the WSP.

The second happened Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Milepost 42 where a driver died after veering off the road and hitting an overpass support pillar. The WSP said the cause is still being investigated.

Additional distracted driving emphasis patrols planned this April

The third happened Friday afternoon on SR 410 west of Greenwater where a driver crossed over the centerline and hit another car which killed the two people inside. The driver that crossed over was airlifted to Harborview with serious injuries. The investigation revealed that the driver was reaching for their cell phone, said the WSP.

“The Washington State Patrol wants to stress the importance of not driving distracted and adhering to all traffic laws which are in place to make the roadways a safe place to travel. As the weather gets nicer there will be more vehicles on the roadways, especially motorcycles. Please remember motorcycles are harder to see and like all other times of the year eliminate distractions and use all your attention to drive safely,” said the WSP.