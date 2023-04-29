Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

WSP warns of distracted driving after 4 deaths in 2 days in King County

Apr 29, 2023, 3:21 PM

Distracted driving...

The Washington State Patrol is warning people of distracted driving after four people died from car crashes in two days in King County. (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is warning people of distracted driving after four people died from car crashes in two days in King County.

Three collisions were investigated this past weekend, said the WSP in a news release on Saturday.

The first was Thursday on State Route 167 where a motorcyclist died after being rear-ended by a pickup truck driver who was going too fast, following too closely and not paying attention, said the WSP.

The second happened Friday morning on Interstate 90 near Milepost 42 where a driver died after veering off the road and hitting an overpass support pillar. The WSP said the cause is still being investigated.

Additional distracted driving emphasis patrols planned this April

The third happened Friday afternoon on SR 410 west of Greenwater where a driver crossed over the centerline and hit another car which killed the two people inside. The driver that crossed over was airlifted to Harborview with serious injuries. The investigation revealed that the driver was reaching for their cell phone, said the WSP.

“The Washington State Patrol wants to stress the importance of not driving distracted and adhering to all traffic laws which are in place to make the roadways a safe place to travel. As the weather gets nicer there will be more vehicles on the roadways, especially motorcycles. Please remember motorcycles are harder to see and like all other times of the year eliminate distractions and use all your attention to drive safely,” said the WSP.

Local News

May day...

L.B. Gilbert

May Day rally hosted outside Federal Building advocating for workers rights

May Day rallies are taking place around Seattle today, with an official march organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRCO).

12 hours ago

paid sick and safe time...

Frank Sumrall

Paid sick, safe time now permanent for Seattle app-based workers

Seattle became the first city in the nation to implement permanent paid sick and safe time benefits for app-based gig workers.

12 hours ago

governor...

L.B. Gilbert

Who’s next for WA Governor? Top candidates to follow a decade of Inslee

Of the near-900 responders, 35% picked Dammeier, compared to 21% for Ferguson and 7% for Constantine and Franz.

12 hours ago

inslee...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee announces he won’t seek 4th term

Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he would not be seeking re-election after serving three consecutive terms.

12 hours ago

Aerosmith...

L.B. Gilbert

Aerosmith announces farewell tour with stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Rock legends Aerosmith just announced the dates for their new "Peace Out" Tour, with a stop at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

12 hours ago

weather...

Meteorologist Nick Allard, KIRO 7 News

Cooler Monday on tap before 70-degree heat returns for next two days

After a warm weekend highlighted where some areas touched 80 degrees, Monday will bring cooler, cloudier weather to much of the region,

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

WSP warns of distracted driving after 4 deaths in 2 days in King County