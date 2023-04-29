Close
LOCAL NEWS

All lanes re-open on NB I-405 near Renton after multi-car crash

Apr 29, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

I-405 crash...

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near State Route 167 in Renton were closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-car crash. (WSDOT via Twitter)

(WSDOT via Twitter)

Michael Simeona's Profile Picture

BY


Director of Digital Content

Update 4:32 p.m.:

All lanes of I-405 near SR-167 in Renton are now re-open after a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon.

Original:

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near State Route 167 in Renton are closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-car crash. While the HOV lane remains open, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports there is no estimated time for all lanes re-opening.

The backup is currently at 2.5 miles and growing.

The WSDOT recommends people in the area to take alternate routes.

Check out the MyNorthwest traffic map for real-time traffic information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

