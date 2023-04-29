All lanes re-open on NB I-405 near Renton after multi-car crash

Update 4:32 p.m.:

All lanes of I-405 near SR-167 in Renton are now re-open after a multi-car crash Saturday afternoon.

Original:

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near State Route 167 in Renton are closed Saturday afternoon after a multi-car crash. While the HOV lane remains open, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports there is no estimated time for all lanes re-opening.

The backup is currently at 2.5 miles and growing.

The HOV lane remains opens after this multi-car crash on NB I-405 north of SR 167 in @CityofRenton, but backup is 2.5 miles and growing. https://t.co/RCcFge8rh7 pic.twitter.com/m1VWZU1Kin — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 29, 2023

The WSDOT recommends people in the area to take alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

