LOCAL NEWS

May Day rally hosted outside Federal Building advocating for workers rights

May 1, 2023, 11:47 AM | Updated: May 2, 2023, 8:29 am

May Day Marchers in front of the Federal Building (File Photo)

(File Photo)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

May Day rallies are taking place around Seattle today, with an official march organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) starting downtown Monday morning.

May 1 marks the fight for workers’ rights and social equality during May Day, also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day, which was started by socialist and trade union groups in 1889.

Union accuses Starbucks of unfair labor practices … again

Annual May Day marches happen in various Washington cities Tuesday, including Olympia, Tacoma, Yakima, and Seattle. In the past, riots have broken out among protests in Seattle, but last year’s event remained mostly peaceful.

Two years ago, Seattle Police made 14 arrests of protestors for vandalism, obstruction, assault, and resisting arrest.

FRSO is hosting a rally for immigrant workers’ rights outside the Seattle Federal Building at 915 2nd Ave starting at 11:30 a.m.

“Come one, come all to this year’s annual May Day March in Seattle!” FRSO said in the event announcement. “Join the FRSO Seattle contingent as we march alongside El Comité, May 1st Action Coalition, BAYAN Seattle, Unite Here Local 8, and many others. Defend workers’ and immigrants’ rights!”

Starting at 2 p.m., union members and immigrants will be hosting a panel outside the federal building to talk about their experiences.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) and chambers of commerce groups have not issued warnings to businesses within the area or for residents to brace for unrest like in years past.

