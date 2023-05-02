Can you help identify two people found dead in King County?

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office released sketches and information on Monday in the hopes that the public can help identify two people who were found dead in different cases in Seattle.

Woman’s body found in Seattle’s University District

A woman was found dead in the early morning hours of Apr. 4, 2023. Her body was found on the stairs of the University Heights Center.

She was believed to be white, in her 20s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with light blue/green eyes and brown, medium-length hair with lighter ends. She had a heart tattoo on her left hip and markings of a previously pierced belly button.

At the time of her death, she was dressed in layers including black yoga pants, and a black fleece sweatshirt and a tan jacket over a black shirt. She was also wearing two pairs of socks — long white socks and short black socks — with white slide sandals. She had a tan, wicker-type tote with her.

Human remains found in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood last year

On Oct. 10, 2022, skeletal remains were found inside a tent at a homeless camp in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue South in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Though the person was biologically male, they may have identified as female based on items and clothes found with them.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the person was most likely between 45 and 60 years old and appeared to be white. They were between 5 feet, 5 inches, and 6 feet tall, had short-to-medium-length brown hair but were wearing a long blond wig when they died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released two sketches of the person, one with the wig and one without.