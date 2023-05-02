Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Can you help identify two people found dead in King County?

May 1, 2023, 5:24 PM

identify...

(Photo courtesy of King County Medical Examiner's Office)

(Photo courtesy of King County Medical Examiner's Office)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office released sketches and information on Monday in the hopes that the public can help identify two people who were found dead in different cases in Seattle.

Woman’s body found in Seattle’s University District

A woman was found dead in the early morning hours of Apr. 4, 2023. Her body was found on the stairs of the University Heights Center.

She was believed to be white, in her 20s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with light blue/green eyes and brown, medium-length hair with lighter ends. She had a heart tattoo on her left hip and markings of a previously pierced belly button.

At the time of her death, she was dressed in layers including black yoga pants, and a black fleece sweatshirt and a tan jacket over a black shirt. She was also wearing two pairs of socks — long white socks and short black socks — with white slide sandals. She had a tan, wicker-type tote with her.

Human remains found in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood last year

On Oct. 10, 2022, skeletal remains were found inside a tent at a homeless camp in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue South in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Though the person was biologically male, they may have identified as female based on items and clothes found with them.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the person was most likely between 45 and 60 years old and appeared to be white. They were between 5 feet, 5 inches, and 6 feet tall, had short-to-medium-length brown hair but were wearing a long blond wig when they died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office released two sketches of the person, one with the wig and one without.

(Photo courtesy of King County Medical Examiner’s Office)

 

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

‘It is lawless here:’ Auburn community pleads with leaders for solutions after weekend shooting

The Auburn community is pleading with city councilmembers to address ever-growing concerns surrounding public safety.

12 hours ago

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Pu...

Associated Press

Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker’s settlement

More than a year after OxyContin maker reached a settlement for opioids that was accepted by the groups suing the company money is still not rolling out.

12 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil. After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. […]

12 hours ago

RV...

L.B. Gilbert

Olympia PD ask for public’s help in finding RV involved in homicide

Olympia Police are asking for the public's help in finding an RV that they say was spotted leaving the scene of a homocide.

12 hours ago

drug law...

L.B. Gilbert

Inslee: ‘There’s cause for optimism’ in a special session to pass a new drug law

Inslee talked about the possibility of a new drug law in the state, despite the official legislative session ending last week.

12 hours ago

Hazing...

Frank Sumrall

Bill to increase penalties against hazing signed into law

"55% of students experience some form of hazing, and 95% of these hazing incidents go unreported," the legislation read.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Can you help identify two people found dead in King County?