Sea-Tac increases parking rates starting June 1

Parking rates will be going up at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport starting June 1, in a move by the Port of Seattle to cover costs and keep pace with inflation.

The airport says it’s necessary to pay for capital investments, support ongoing garage maintenance, and will keep pace with inflation and local tax increases.

“Recent garage upgrades focus on safety, accessibility, efficiency, and sustainability,” the Port of Seattle said in the announcement. “These include a major electrical project doubling electric vehicle charging stations in the garage, the installation of new LED lighting, and a smart camera parking guidance system with digital wayfinding signage.”

The airport also said that they need the capital for major projects like C Concourse Expansion, SEA Gateway and the S Concourse Evolution.

The hourly rate is going up $2 to $8, a 33% increase. Daily parking will go from $34 to $37. Weekly parking will jump from $169 to $222, a 31% bump. That’s just general parking, Terminal Direct parking on the fourth floor, will be even higher, with the hourly parking going from $7 to $10, daily parking going from $42 to $47, and weekly parking increasing from $294 to $329.

The new rates account for increases in the regional Consumer Price Index (CPI) between February 2022 and 2023 local market rates, the Port of Seattle said. The rates also factor in state and local taxes and fees.

According to the , for a one-hour parking stay in General Parking, Sea-Tac airport must allot 66%, or $4.02 of a $6.00 transaction, to local and state taxes.

“Airports are supported by the users of the airport and the fees, rents, or leases in place with airlines, tenants, and travelers,” Sea-Tac said. “Revenue that is generated at the airport stays at the airport, and any revenue over operating costs is reinvested back into the airport to fund current facility upgrades or new projects.”

Sea-Tac increases its parking cost every year in spring.