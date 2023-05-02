Furniture store destroyed by fire in Tacoma

A fire at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Tacoma broke out, sending thick plumes of smoke out into the sky.

Tacoma firefighters were on the scene with multiple hoses trying to contain the blaze.

“If you’re traveling in this area, we will need to avoid Pacific Avenue, it’s currently blocked at 82nd and 84th in both directions, so please use an alternative route,” Joe Meinecke with Tacoma Fire said. “We are using our aerial master streams and ground monitors to knock the fire down and contain it. There are some residential properties in the back, so we are working on protecting those.”

Witnesses say that the fire has been burning for at least half an hour.

Some neighbors gathering to watch were told to quickly get back after a loud hissing noise erupted from the back wall.

Officials say it was natural gas with lines ultimately shut off by energy crews.

HAPPENING NOW: Large fire at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Tacoma. Pacific Avenue is blocked for several blocks near 82nd Street. Firefighters dousing the blaze with multiple hoses. It’s currently unclear what caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/cbrZtiMOWp — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) May 2, 2023

The building was destroyed in the fire, collapsing in on itself.

There is currently no information about what could have caused the fire.

