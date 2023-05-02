Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Furniture store destroyed by fire in Tacoma

May 2, 2023, 12:42 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm

fire...

Fire at Buddy's Home Furnishings in Tacoma (Photo from Sam campbell)

(Photo from Sam campbell)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A fire at Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Tacoma broke out, sending thick plumes of smoke out into the sky.

Tacoma firefighters were on the scene with multiple hoses trying to contain the blaze.

Seattle City Council votes to create protections for firefighters

“If you’re traveling in this area, we will need to avoid Pacific Avenue, it’s currently blocked at 82nd and 84th in both directions, so please use an alternative route,” Joe Meinecke with Tacoma Fire said. “We are using our aerial master streams and ground monitors to knock the fire down and contain it. There are some residential properties in the back, so we are working on protecting those.”

Witnesses say that the fire has been burning for at least half an hour.

Some neighbors gathering to watch were told to quickly get back after a loud hissing noise erupted from the back wall.

Officials say it was natural gas with lines ultimately shut off by energy crews.

The building was destroyed in the fire, collapsing in on itself.

There is currently no information about what could have caused the fire.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 202...

Associated Press

Media coalition challenges gag order again in Idaho slayings

A coalition of news organizations launched an effort to get a gag order lifted in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four students to death.

13 hours ago

Guemes Island ferry...

L.B. Gilbert

Guemes Island Ferry staff strike for one day, back in service Tuesday

A worker's strike is the reason the Guemes Island ferry was out of service Monday due to what is supposed to be a one-day labor action.

13 hours ago

snowpack...

Ted Buehner

How does WA mountain snowpack water supply look this year?

Spring started off cool and wet but finished the month of April with some long-awaited warmer weather with sunshine – a taste of what is to come.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

‘It is lawless here:’ Auburn community pleads with leaders for solutions after weekend shooting

The Auburn community is pleading with city councilmembers to address ever-growing concerns surrounding public safety.

13 hours ago

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Pu...

Associated Press

Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker’s settlement

More than a year after OxyContin maker reached a settlement for opioids that was accepted by the groups suing the company money is still not rolling out.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Edmonds church stands up to hate after vile flyers in reaction to ‘Stand For Love’ vigil

A church in Edmonds stood up to hate after being the target of violent flyers in reaction to its “Stand For Love” vigil. After the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, April, 16, some Edmonds United Methodist congregation members were met with vile flyers on their windshields. The flyers were filled with threats and homophobic rhetoric. […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Furniture store destroyed by fire in Tacoma