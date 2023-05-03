Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

‘Why would you do that?’: Seattle University’s chapel another target of hateful vandalism

May 3, 2023, 6:47 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Another house of worship in Western Washington has been vandalized. This time it was Seattle University’s Chapel of St. Ignatius. The university’s ministry team found the damage Sunday afternoon before mass.

“Why would you do that? What’s the point?” Ethan Greger, a junior at the university, said. “It’s gross. There’s no point, there’s no point in doing that at all.” This comes after a Jewish Temple in Capitol Hill was targeted with hateful graffiti and members of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland left service last month to find hateful flyers on their windshields.

“Seattle is you know, it’s going a little bit downhill, vandalism, crime, drug usage,” Greger said. He typically goes to the chapel to reflect but now the doors are locked.

“It is a church, it should not be closed at all so I mean so there’s never really a time where churches should be closed,” he said. The president of the university, Eduardo Peñalver said this chapel means a lot to the university.

“It’s sad and disappointing, it was a sad and disappointing moment for me to learn about it,” he said. Several pieces of furniture inside the chapel were damaged including slash marks on benches and pew cushions. Those responsible also scratched out the name of God and Christ that are inscribed on the walls. Plus, some of the plants were tossed and thrown on the floor. Additionally, about ten books were thrown into the water.

“We have no idea why the person came in and did but it was just a devastating thing to learn because again it’s such an important place for our campus,” Peñalver said. For now, the doors will remain locked as the university figures out how to better protect it.

“We felt like we needed to lock it down in case the person who did this came back,” Peñalver said. Seattle University Public Safety and Seattle Police are investigating.

Local News

FILE - A volunteer cleans up needles used for drug injection that were found at a homeless encampme...

Associated Press

Washington state to decriminalize drugs unless lawmakers act

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling lawmakers back to work after they rejected a bill setting out a new statewide drug policy — a development that has put the state on the brink of decriminalizing possession of fentanyl and other drugs while also depriving it of much-needed investments in public health. Lawmakers […]

1 day ago

Tacoma crime homicide...

Bill Kaczaraba

Guns still being stolen from cars in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police are asking gun owners to help reduce the number of firearms being stolen from vehicles by practicing responsible gun ownership.

1 day ago

affordable childcare...

Frank Sumrall

Gov. Inslee increases affordable childcare access with new bill

The bill aims to allow more families to qualify for state-subsidized affordable childcare through the Working Connections Child Care program.

1 day ago

mt. everest...

Bill Kaczaraba

69-year-old Seattle man dies while climbing Mt. Everest

A Seattle man has died while climbing Mount Everest, according to Outside magazine.

1 day ago

high-powered guns...

Bill Kaczaraba

Shoreline man sentenced for harboring a cache of weapons

A 45-year-old Seattle man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for unlawful possession of ammunition.

1 day ago

zero emission...

Frank Sumrall

Alaska Airlines, ZeroAvia team up to develop largest zero-emission plane

Alaska Airlines announced on May 1 that ZeroAvia is retrofitting a Bombardier Q400 plane with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

‘Why would you do that?’: Seattle University’s chapel another target of hateful vandalism