NB SR-99 ramp closed on West Seattle Bridge due to hole

A large hole forced the northbound ramp of State Route 99 over the West Seattle Bridge to close Tuesday evening, causing trouble for crews as they work to repair it.

The off-ramp to northbound SR-99 from the eastbound West Seattle Bridge remains closed as of Wednesday, forcing drivers to take a different route into Seattle.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said drivers in the area should use alternate routes during the morning commute.

Some cars were damaged by the pothole before the off-ramp was closed. Video from traffic cameras off East Marginal Way and South Hanford Street on Monday showed a tow truck and someone in a yellow vest working on a tire of a Seattle police car blocking the lane.

The hole is three to four feet wide.

The off-ramp was expected to reopen Tuesday night, but as of Wednesday morning, there is no estimated time when the on-ramp to northbound SR-99 will reopen. The WSDOT first tweeted about the closure around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday.

