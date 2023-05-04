Large tire fire burns Grapeview auto salvage yard, one person airlifted

A pile of tires caught on fire at a commercial building in Grapeview in Central Mason county south of Bremerton, leading to seven 500-gallon drums of oil also catching on fire near State Route 3 and Anthony Road, according to State Patrol.

⚠️#MasonCounty: SR 3 in both directions at Bayshore Dr MP 6 is shut down for a structure fire. Seven 500 gallon drums of oil caught on fire. One person was airlifted for smoke inhalation. Detours are in place at Mason Benson Rd-Anthony Rd. pic.twitter.com/H3V8lqhXGZ — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) May 4, 2023

Furniture store destroyed by fire in Tacoma

A person has been airlifted to be treated for smoke inhalation from a fire burning in Central Mason County in Grapeview.

KIRO-7 TV reported the tire fire at a junkyard has spread to the building. State Route 3 and other roads in the area are shut down until further notice.

“We were told this is in a junk car lot,” KIRO 7’s Elle Thomas reported. “No word on a cause, no reported injuries at this point. Crews are asking you to use caution if you are traveling through this area.”

This is a developing story