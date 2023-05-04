Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Large tire fire burns Grapeview auto salvage yard, one person airlifted

May 3, 2023, 6:30 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

fire...

Fire erupts at auto salvage yard in Grapeview (Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY


Your best source for local news

A pile of tires caught on fire at a commercial building in Grapeview in Central Mason county south of Bremerton, leading to seven 500-gallon drums of oil also catching on fire near State Route 3 and Anthony Road, according to State Patrol.

Furniture store destroyed by fire in Tacoma

A person has been airlifted to be treated for smoke inhalation from a fire burning in Central Mason County in Grapeview.

KIRO-7 TV reported the tire fire at a junkyard has spread to the building. State Route 3 and other roads in the area are shut down until further notice.

“We were told this is in a junk car lot,” KIRO 7’s Elle Thomas reported. “No word on a cause, no reported injuries at this point. Crews are asking you to use caution if you are traveling through this area.”

This is a developing story

Local News

hanford...

Frank Sumrall

WA, DOE agree to updated cleanup plan for Hanford Nuclear Reservation

The DOE and the state of Washington reached an agreement for planning a cleanup of radioactive waste from the Hanford nuclear waste facility.

22 hours ago

seattle downtown ambassador...

L.B. Gilbert

Downtown Seattle ambassador program renewed for next decade

The Seattle City Council has voted to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), including the Downtown Ambassador Program.

22 hours ago

megabus...

Micki Gamez

Megabus an option for public transportation to Eastern Washington

A trip with Megabus to Spokane from Seattle costs slightly less than $100, with the journey lasting approximately seven hours and 15 minutes.

22 hours ago

A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle ...

Associated Press

Ruling might cancel Alaska commercial king salmon season

SEATTLE (AP) — A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle could effectively shut down commercial king salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska — a valuable industry that supports some 1,500 fishermen — after a conservation group challenged the harvest as a threat to endangered killer whales that eat the fish. Wild Fish Conservancy, the organization […]

22 hours ago

Gun...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Police arrest two people on felony charges

Seattle Police took two subjects into custody for multiple felony charges and recovered a stolen car and handgun Monday morning. 

22 hours ago

nurses...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington ranks as best state for nursing careers

Washington state ranks first out of 50 states for promising nursing careers, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Large tire fire burns Grapeview auto salvage yard, one person airlifted