Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

SEATTLE'S MORNING NEWS

McKenna: SCOTUS case may lead to more power for judges

May 4, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

judges herring fishers...

Fishermen off the East Coast look for herring. (AP Photo)

(AP Photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

In what could become a precedent-setting case before the United States Supreme Court, judges may gain more power when it comes to ambiguous federal law.

On KIRO Newsradio’s Seattle’s Morning News, Dave Ross spoke with former Washington state Attorney General Rob McKenna about a case that would give judges more power to overrule federal bureaucrats.

The current case involves herring fishermen on the East Coast. According to the Chevron Doctrine, judges should defer to federal agencies that are responsible for implementing federal laws like the Clean Air Act. The ruling was that judges should allow federal agencies to decide how to handle ambiguous federal laws.

The doctrine was viewed as a check on judicial activism.

“In this case, there was a rule requiring that the fishermen have a federal monitor on board to make sure they weren’t lying about the amount of fish they caught, but that it was ambiguous as to who pays this person,” Ross said.

“But (the law) doesn’t say anything about the fishing boat owners having to pay the salaries of those monitors,” McKenna responded.

NAACP investigating alleged misinformation against Lynnwood councilmember

The fishermen involved in the lawsuit catch herring for lead plaintiff Loper Bright Enterprises of New Jersey. Other fishing groups have said federal rules unfairly require them to pay hundreds of dollars per day to contractors.

“So they’re saying that’s not in the statute,” McKenna said. “If Congress had wanted the fishing companies to have to pay the salaries of the monitors, it would have said so.”

The federal agency overseeing the fishermen, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, decided on its own that the fishing boat owners have to pay the cost of having those monitors on the boat.

“This case illustrates concerns that Democrats are given too much power under the Chevron Doctrine that they need to be reined in by judges,” McKenna explained.

Ross said that conservatives would probably want to eliminate this kind of federal overreach.

“We know this current Supreme Court isn’t shy about overturning previous decisions,” Ross said. “And now that it has a Republican majority, it sounds like there’s a good chance that this Chevron Decision will be overturned, and these bureaucrats will have a lot less authority.”

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Seattle's Morning News

drug law...

L.B. Gilbert

Inslee: ‘There’s cause for optimism’ in a special session to pass a new drug law

Inslee talked about the possibility of a new drug law in the state, despite the official legislative session ending last week.

3 days ago

semi-automatic rifle...

L.B. Gilbert

McKenna: Assault weapons may be too ‘commonplace’ to ban

Governor Inslee signed into law a bill banning the sale of assault weapons, but Rob McKenna says they may be considered too common to ban.

7 days ago

listening...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: We need to shed our tribal bloodlust and start listening again

It's the kind of expertise voters elect their leaders to use. It is not only an intensely lived experience but deeply researched and studied as well.

14 days ago

Gen Z...

Bill Kaczaraba

Are Gen. Z’ers really easy to offend?

In a recent survey from Resume Builder, people said 74% of Gen Z'ers are easy to offend. 3 out of 4 managers say they are difficult to work with.

15 days ago

A patient is inoculated with the monkeypox vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the OASIS Wellnes...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Thank the gay community for handling M-pox so you don’t have to

Remember M-pox or monkeypox as it was previously called? Doesn't sound familiar, you say? Good, because it's not really a threat to you anymore.

15 days ago

loss...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Helping others through loss with empathy, care, and memory

Death, loss, and grief are hard things, so when we see others dealing with them sometimes our instinct is to turn away.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

McKenna: SCOTUS case may lead to more power for judges